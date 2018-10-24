Saudi Arabia's King Salman refers officials to defence ministry investigation

Anti-corruption committee to investigate irregular financial transactionsSaudi Arabia’s King Salman sacked two royals and referred them along with four military officers to a defence ministry investigation into corruption. ReutersKing Salman of Saudi Arabia has referred two officials and four military officers to an investigation into corruption at the defence ministry in a royal decree issued early on Tuesday.The decree also said Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be removed as commander of joint forces in the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, and his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd relieved of his post as deputy governor of Al Jouf region.State media said the decision was based on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s instruction to the anti-corruption committee to investigate “suspicious financial transactions at the defence ministry”.Mohammed bin Salman has made fighting corruption a pillar of his reforms.In March, authorities arrested nearly 300 government officials, including military and security officers, on charges involving bribery and exploiting public office.Before becoming commander of joint forces in the coalition, Prince Fahd was commander of the Royal Saudi Ground Forces, paratroopers units and special forces, according to Saudi Arabian daily. His father was a former deputy minister of defence.The decree said the crown prince designated Lt Gen Mutlaq bin Salem bin Mutlaq Al Azima to replace Prince Fahd.The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that removed the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa.