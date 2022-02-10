What's new

Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever

Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever​

December 13, 2021

RIYADH - The kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021 has recorded its highest ever non-oil revenues.

While the business climate index for the non-oil economy has grew by more than 13% in October.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that the Kingdom's non-oil output will grow by 4.8% in 2022 and at a rate of 5% in 2023 and 2024.

The Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman said Saudi Arabia has achieved high rates of real GDP growth for the non-oil sector, which amounted to about 5.4% until the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom achieved a record level of SR372 billion on its non-oil revenues in the budget of 2021, which is equivalent to 40% of the total state revenues, amounting SR930 billion.

This statement came after Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers approved the general budget for the fiscal year of 2022 on Sunday, with an estimated total revenues of SR1045 billion and spending of SR955 billion.

Actually the more "geniuses" here and elsewhere predict the doom and gloom of KSA, the more wrong their predictions get. With MBS at the helm for the foreseeable future, KSA will grow stronger at a rapid speed on all fronts. Certainly quicker than expected pre-2015.
 
"Saudi Arabia's income from VAT [Value Added Tax] will contribute around 43 percent of non-oil revenue in 2021, up from 25 percent last year and 14 percent in 2019, Jadwa Investment estimated."

What you fail to show is the detail(s) based on the 2021 GDP report from your government, you real growth is really only in real estate, finance/insurance, Petro-Chemical refinery, etc., while its' good and it not sustainable in the long-run. This doesn't include the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund (more like slush fund for the royals) just buying up stocks and earning dividend(s), some of those investments even dropped sadly.

Not to forget inflation and input costs are skewing the numbers in the COVID period as well.

The problem you guys don't have major manufacturing or export for real growth long-term. Your situation in the long run will be like the Russians sad to say.

While Mineral exports can help off set some other issues in the long-term. It's more of a balancing act.
 
Can you kindly highlight which non-oil sectors contributed the most to this and which non-oil sectors are the fastest growing in the country?
 
"Saudi Arabia's income from VAT [Value Added Tax] will contribute around 43 percent of non-oil revenue in 2021, up from 25 percent last year and 14 percent in 2019, Jadwa Investment estimated."

What you fail to show is the detail(s) based on the 2021 GDP report from your government, you real growth is really only in real estate, finance/insurance, Petro-Chemical refinery, etc., while its' good and it not sustainable in the long-run. This doesn't include the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund (more like slush fund for the royals) just buying up stocks and earning dividend(s), some of those investments even dropped sadly.

The problem you guys don't have major manufacturing or export for real growth long-term. Your situation in the long run will be like the Russians sad to say.
Your article is from October 2021 when the official budget for 2022 was not yet released hence it is of no value. Moreover taxation is the main economic pillar of most developed economies in the world. KSA, for obvious reasons, is severely lacking on this front due to the almost non-existent taxation.

Who are you kidding?

Moody's awarded the Saudi Public Investment Fund PIF.. Headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the rating is A1 with a stable outlook..

210125042813BIGE.jpg



Moody's said the PIF rating reflects very strong credit fundamentals. It enjoys a quality portfolio of investments with stable distributions. Noting that the fund has grown to become one of the main entities to diversify the Saudi economy.

A member of the Saudi Economic Association, Muhammad Al-Omran, pointed out that the classification reflects the strength of the Fund's fundamentals, with a portfolio of more than $400 billion .. And the quality of investments with stable distributions, and the strong liquidity of $ 60 billion.

TA_20210129212541010_378053.jpg



The credit rating agency stated that the assets of the Saudi Public Investment Fund grew from $152 billion in 2015 to $412 billion in 2020..

And the total wealth of all sovereign wealth funds in KSA exceeds 1 trillion USD!

The total wealth of the sovereign wealth funds in the GCC approaches 4 trillion USD! No region on earth is richer in this regard.

Not withstanding the 100's of billions of USD (if not trillions) in terms of investments home and abroad.

You mean the same IMF that predicts continued high non-oil/gas growth in KSA for years to come? The same KSA that withstood COVID-19 better than 99.9% of all countries economically speaking?

1.3 trillion USD in mineral wealth alone. Largest economy in the MENA region and a G20 member.

Take a look at the long-term reports about largest economies in 2030, 2040, 2050, 2060. KSA is predicted to reach the top 15 by that time. So not too bad if I dare say.

Agriculture, mining, petrochemical sector (one of the main economic pillars), tourism, machinery, renewables, ships, boats and other floating structures (3.55 billion USD 2020 exports) etc.

Anyway a work in progress and things have been moving in the right direction for many years in a row, even despite COVID-19 ravaging the world and its economy.
 
VAT is at 15% now? I left when it was jacked from 5% to 10%. Great to see KSA progress and prosper. A strong KSA is in the interest of Pakistan and vice versa. I wish we would have seen that Kingdom's enemies were also our enemies regardless of their proximity to our borders in 2016-17.
 

