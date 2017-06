Saudi stock market soars 5.5% after crown prince appointment, MSCI update ​

as well as an announcement that the Tadawul had been added to a watchlist for an upgrade to “emerging market” status.



In another move that boosted the market, it emerged earlier on Wednesday that global stock benchmark provider MSCI had added the Tadawul to a watchlist for potential inclusion as an “emerging market.” That is something closely followed by fund managers and could mean a lot more foreign investment coming into the Kingdom.



Emerging market status would be regarded as giving the green light to international investors to buy stocks on the Riyadh exchange. It would also be regarded as a nod of approval for the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, known as the Vision 2030 plan.



Deutsche Bank estimated that some $43 billion of foreign funds would flow into the Kingdom under the new status. “The key beneficiaries will be large capitalized companies that currently have a low level of foreign ownership,” the bank said.



Inclusion in MSCI’s developing-country indexes would “put Saudi Arabia in the top 10 emerging markets, even excluding Aramco,” according to Mohammed Al-Hajj, and equities analyst at investment bank EFG Hermes in Dubai.

Editorial: A vote of confidence in the new Saudi generation

Development vision meets Saudi youth’s ambitions, say economists

Restoring allowances

Positive market reaction

Saudi Crown Prince to Al-Azhar Sheikh: Muslims count on their institutes