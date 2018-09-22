/ Register

  Saturday, September 22, 2018

Saudi Arabian Shias in KSA mourn (Ashura) the martyrdom of the son of the soil Al-Husayn ibn Ali(ra)

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by Saif al-Arab, Sep 22, 2018 at 5:41 AM.

  Sep 22, 2018 at 5:41 AM
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    KSA is home to the world's oldest Shia community as well as the oldest Sunni, Sufi etc. communities naturally.

    Saudi Arabian Shias (if Twelvers, Zaydis and Ismailis are grouped into one large group) make up around 15-20% of the population.

    Some of our ordinary Shia lot.

    There is no place for sectarianism in KSA or violence related to this disease. People are one people. People won't accept it. A few troublemakers (on both sides) will always be present but as long as they are a few drops in the ocean, there is not much reason for concern. In fact the development (each year, IN PARTICULAR since Daesh emerged) to openly and clearly speak out against all kind of divisions whether sectarian, regional, clan, tribal, social, ethnic etc. has risen a lot, in particular among the youth (70% of the population of KSA).
     
  Sep 22, 2018 at 6:23 AM
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

  Sep 22, 2018 at 6:28 AM
    SALMAN F

    SALMAN F SENIOR MEMBER

  Sep 22, 2018 at 6:28 AM
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    The Eastern Province and Al-Hasa are one of the food baskets of the Middle East. Even rice grows there and historically grow there.
    Water is not lacking either. Neither in most of KSA. Hence there never being any real famines unlike elsewhere in the region. In fact people were entirely self-sufficient back then as there was plenty of water, agricultural products etc. for everyone before the industrialization of the modern-day world. Communities were self-sufficient. City dwellers did their thing, farmers/villagers did their think and pastoral nomads did their thing. All contributed to the ecosystem.

    I think your post is a bit strange as it has nothing to do with the topic but I wish all the best for Pakistan in its fight against desertification and less wastefulness of resources.
    Similarly in KSA, the Arab world and the entire world in fact as we live on the same planet and there is only one planet for us to live on.

    I believe that the geography of Pakistan cannot support so many people (200 million +) especially as vast, vast majority of the population live along the lifeline of Pakistan (Indus river). A bit like in Egypt with the Nile. It's not foreseeable in the future if the current trend (population demographics) continue.

    My two quick cents and best of luck.
     
  Sep 22, 2018 at 6:30 AM
    SALMAN F

    SALMAN F SENIOR MEMBER

