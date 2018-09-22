Saudi Arabian Shias in KSA mourn (Ashura) the martyrdom of the son of the soil Al-Husayn ibn Ali(ra)

Eastern Province and Al-Hasa is a food basket of the Middle East. Water is not lacking. Neither in most of KSA. Hence there never being any real famines unlike elsewhere in the region. In fact people were entirely self-sufficient back then as there was plenty of water, agricultural products etc. for everyone before the industrialization of the modern-day world. Communities were self-sufficient. City dwellers did their thing, farmers/villagers did their think and pastoral nomads did their thing. All contributed to the ecosystem.



I think your post is a bit strange as it has nothing to do with the topic but I wish all the best for Pakistan in its fight against desertification and less wastefulness of resources.

Similarly in KSA, the Arab world and the entire world in fact as we live on the same planet and there is only one planet for us to live on.



I believe that the geography of Pakistan cannot support so many people (200 million +) especially as vast, vast majority of the population live along the lifeline of Pakistan (Indus river). A bit like in Egypt with the Nile. It's not foreseeable in the future if the current trend (population demographics) continue.



My two quick cents.

