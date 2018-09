National Day events to explore Saudi heritage, civilization

No Independence Day (Saudi Arabia has never been a Western colony nor been conquered by foreigners) but a National Day. Important to remember the distinction. Ibn Saud, previously the King of Najd and Hejaz (1926-1932), Sultan of Najd (1921-1927) and Emir of Najd and Hasa (1902-1921), when he united what is today modern-day KSA, might not have been the most popular leader among the defeated/conquered leaders/entities but in hindsight what was done, was a great thing as otherwise, KSA, might have been as divided as Arabia already is (7 if not 9 entities if Iraq and Jordan are included as often done historically and geographically), meaning several independent entities. The celebrations have kickstarted in KSA and neighboring countries already. The GAC has organized a wide range of activities in the Kingdom to celebrate the 88th Saudi National Day. (AN photo)MOHAMMED AL-SULAMISeptember 20, 2018JEDDAH: Poets, authors, artists and folk musicians are gearing up for a host of cultural events organized by the General Authority for Culture (GAC) to mark celebration of the 88th Saudi National Day around the Kingdom.These activities, in which citizens and residents participate, include folk festivals, poetry evenings, music concerts, arts shows, film events, and interactive activities.GAC has organized the “Adwaa wa Atyaf” (lights and spectra) event in Riyadh, which includes a range of activities such as falling green balloons, 3D visual shows, horse shows, sand painting shows, and many others.The Culture Authority celebrates aviation in Riyadh by playing live national music for the passengers. It has also organized an arts exhibition in Riyadh and a pavilion for cultural heritage.Between Sep. 19 and 27 a variety of cultural events will run in the provinces of Al-Kharj, Al-Majma’ah, Al-Aflaj, and Thadig, including theatrical performances, poetry evenings, poetry recital competitions, children-only events, women-only events, events for the Ensan Organization for orphans, and cultural seminars.In Jeddah, GAC has organized the “Naghmet Watan,” a traditional Saudi music event, on Sep. 22. It aims to explore the evolution of the Saudi folklore as well as the Kingdom’s civilization and its heritage, cultural and artistic development through folk music concerts performed by emerging young singers.In Tabuk, cultural events will take place between Sep. 23 and 25. The program includes a poetry evening, a folk night, and a contest for the best poem, picture, tweet, and article.The “Lilwatan Maw’ed” (the day of the homeland) event will be held in Al-Ahsa between Sep. 23 and 27. It includes a performance of the Saudi traditional Ardha dance, cultural seminars, and a show about the founder of Saudi Arabia, the late King Abdul Aziz Al Saud.GAC has organized the “Ya Dar Nestahlak” (we deserve our homeland) event to be held in Buraidah on Sep. 24. This event includes performances by a folk arts band, a photography exhibition, theatrical performances, poetry evenings, and cultural seminars.In Taif on Sep. 25, the Omsiyat Watan or Saudi evening event will be held, accompanied by a lecture about Taif, an art exhibition, and live poetry recitals.The Laylat Aflam or movie night event is to be held in Jizan. It will feature the national film “Joud,” which discusses the status of the Kingdom in the Islamic world as well as its cultural and heritage status.GAC has organized the “Qalo Aan Al-Watan” (they said about Saudi) event in Najran for poets and authors. The event also features a documentary film.In Al-Jawf, the “Ihtifaliyat Watan” to be held between Sep. 23 and 25 will include poetry and writing competition as well as interactive activities for children.Great timing.ARAB NEWSSeptember 17, 2018JEDDAH:The expedition was operating under the mandate of the National Authority for Tourism and National Heritage.Also uncovered at the site of Ain Dalea, in southern Al Kharj, was evidence of early human settlement dating back 5000 years.The 18-member expedition included scientists and archaeologists from both Saudi Arabia and France.Broken clay pots, some plain and some painted in green, and a number of broken bracelets made of glass and colored in yellow, red and blue were found. (SPA)SPA, RiyadhMonday, 17 September 2018A Saudi-French delegation for archaeological exploration supervised by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage discovered historical sites dating back to about 100,000 years in a number of mountains south of Riyadh in the city of al-Kharj.The delegation’s field survey included the mountains surrounding al-Kharj overlooking Wadi Nisah and mountains overlooking the town of al-Shadida. The sites date back to the Paleolithic period about 100,000 years ago, and they are the first sites discovered from that period in al-Kharj.Broken clay pots, some plain and some painted in green, and a number of broken bracelets made of glass and colored in yellow, red and blue were found, as well as pieces of stone bowls and trays.The delegation, which was made up of 18 scientists and specialists in the field of archaeological excavations, also discovered human remains dating about 5,000 years old. A 56-centimeter long bronze sword was also found from the same period.The delegation also discovered a number of ancient farms and architectural structures dating back to the fifth century AH, with a number of Arabic inscriptions without punctuation, which is the oldest Islamic writing in the central region of the Arabian Peninsula.Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, had received the delegation at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.Last Update: Monday, 17 September 2018 KSA 13:46 - GMT 10:46Great stuff once again. So much more to uncover. Just a drop in the ocean.