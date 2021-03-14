What's new

Saudi Arabian Military Industries and France's Naval sign deal to build warships in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabian Military Industries and France’s Naval sign deal to build warships in the Kingdom

SAMI and French Naval Group will manufacture warships, frigates, and submarines in Saudi. Above, is an image of a Saudi amphibious hovercraft participating in military drills in 2018. (AFP/File)

JEDDAH: A joint venture to strengthen the Royal Saudi Naval Forces is to be set up between a state-owned defense firm and a French company specializing in naval defense.

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI) and Naval Group signed an agreement on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement sets out the framework for establishing the joint venture, which will strengthen the Kingdom’s efforts to localize essential industrial skills and capabilities.

SAMI aims to be one of the world’s top 25 military industry companies by 2030, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to localize 50 percent of Saudi military spending by 2030 also.

SAMI CEO Dr. Andreas Schwer said: “Our joint venture agreement with Naval Group laid the foundation of a strategic partnership that will reinforce SAMI’s commitment to helping Saudi Arabia develop self-sufficient defense capabilities.

The collaboration offers us an excellent opportunity to leverage Naval Group’s strong track record of helping its partners develop sovereign defense capabilities to create an integrated military industries ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

“Through design, construction, and maintenance activities, the joint venture will contribute significantly to further enhancing the capabilities and readiness of our Royal Saudi Naval Forces.”
Last year, SAMI signed agreements with Boeing and Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia.

Vision 2030 is highly reliant on the contribution of SAMI to the gross domestic product (GDP). According to the vision, the plan is to nationalize 50 percent of the military spending, and increase the contribution of the private sector to the GDP by 40-65 percent.

Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia expects SAMI to contribute almost $240 million to the national GDP by 2020, and to create 5,000 new jobs.

SAMI is set to become one of the top manufacturers globally, combining the latest technologies and best expertise to produce military equipment according to international standards and aid the development of the Saudi army.

The company’s strategy is based on implementing best practices from extensive studies in the industry, and collaborating with national and international partners.

SAMI designed their areas of operation to increase profitability and nationalization of the industry.


This is March 2019 news..

My take is, Gowind 2500 corvettes, Belharra frigates and Scorpene as well as SMX 31 and 31E submarines.. and some smaller ships; OPVs, etc...

What's your take guys..???
 

I think it is decent collab but not a big fan of french subs would have rather seen chinese or turkish
 
Saudi Arabia does not have submarine operations experience. It is a vital deficiency for a country with such a large defense budget. A country without submarines cannot start its defense from the seas. They should start working on this as soon as possible. Iran has been investing in this field for years.
 
Saudi Arabia does not have submarine operations experience. It is a vital deficiency for a country with such a large defense budget. A country without submarines cannot start its defense from the seas. They should start working on this as soon as possible. Iran has been investing in this field for years.
Saudi Arabia had submarine trainees almost a decade ago with Malysia and others.. It has ordered 4 Type 209 with an option of 21 more but the deal was refused by the German opposition..
 
Saudi Arabia had submarine trainees almost a decade ago with Malysia and others.. It has ordered 4 Type 209 with an option of 21 more but the deal was refused by the German opposition..
It is a shame that the Germany did not act in accordance with the spirit of alliance, while the regional risks were so obvious. Saudi Arabia must quickly make up for this shortcoming. I hope the France have a different attitude. So my choice in the list given above would be the submarine acquisition of the Saudi navy.
 
weren't the Al Yamamah deals from 40 years ago suppose to give Saudis indigenisation by the year 2000?

20 years later another deal to say the exact same thing

less about indigenisation and more about boasting I think, these deals never actually benefit anyone apart from supplier
 
It is a shame that the Germany did not act in accordance with the spirit of alliance, while the regional risks were so obvious. Saudi Arabia must quickly make up for this shortcoming. I hope the France have a different attitude. So my choice in the list given above would be the submarine acquisition of the Saudi navy.
They will be making ships and submarines alike in the JV.. my question was about what ships and submarines..
weren't the Al Yamamah deals from 40 years ago suppose to give Saudis indigenisation by the year 2000?

20 years later another deal to say the exact same thing

less about indigenisation and more about boasting I think, these deals never actually benefit anyone apart from supplier
Theis is a JV with TOT.. it is a new policy of acquisitions by KSA.. Al Yamamah was a purchase with Maintenance only as indigenisation..
 

