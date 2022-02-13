Saudi Arabian made passive radar system SAMIT (250 km range)

Passive Radar System (SAMIT)

The early alarm concept was previously relying on large radars which cover wide areas. The threat was limited to large combat or reconnaissance aircrafts. The operational concept is still important and its threat still exists; however, a new threat has appeared within the last years. It is drones and hovercraft missiles which fly at low heights and have relatively - small radar sections. There is also the threat of remote control boats. Such threats are being rapidly produced and used while the current early alarm systems are expensive and have several gaps on wide borders. Thus, it was important to develop affordable systems which can be quickly positioned, are similar to the current systems, help to bridge the gaps, and discover the threats of drones, stealth aircrafts, hovercraft missiles, and remote control boats as a spare supporting and similar network. The Prince Sultan Defense Studies & Research Center has developed a silent radar system to deal with such developments.The passive (silent) radar system detects any flying targets through detecting the frequency of the electromagnetic waves emitted from the civil transmission sources such as radio and television signals. The radar system detects air targets at medium and low heights. The properties of spectrum range and multiple sources of transmission and receiving provide the radar with many functions such as detecting targets with low radar section and stealth targets.As the passive radar does not transmit any electromagnetic signals, this system can be used for hidden and secret monitoring without revealing its position and without being targeted by tracking missiles. This system can also be used for air alarm and monitoring. High energy emitted from the civil transmission stations helps to detect and track the targets at far distance. By a development and research plan which continued for many years, the Center's specialists developed and produced many (silent) systems and the specialists of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted a number of trials and tests for the System. The manufactring rights of the System are being transferred to a national industrial company which is qualified to produce the system with the quantities, specifications, and requirements of the Armed Forces.Usages:Early detection on bordersReconnaissance and monitoringDetecting stealth aircraftsBridging gapsRange:250 kmA recent Egyptian delegation visited the Center and voiced interest in the radar system.