Saudi Arabian looted in Mumbai; gang targeted 44 Arabs

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN | Published — Monday 15 August 2016RIYADH: Police in Mumbai have broken up a crime ring that robbed foreign tourists, arresting four key members including the gang leader who is named in over 40 theft cases.The ring, which operated in mostly in south Mumbai, is suspected to have targeted 44 Arab visitors in the past few years.The arrests came after the mugging of 70-year-old Saudi Hussain Ali Mubarak, whose tour of prominent locations turned into a nightmare.Mubarak arrived in Mumbai on Aug. 4 and the following day he visited top tourist spots. After taking dinner at a popular restaurant, he hailed a taxi to go back to his hotel. The cab driver suddenly changed the route and took Mubarak to a dark lane. "I soon realized that something was wrong," Mubarak said.Six men dragged him out of the taxi and thrashed him before snatching 87,000 Indian rupees and SR6,000 from him. They abandoned him on the road and drove off.A 40-strong police team was formed which nabbed the driver identified as 31-year-old Bhimrao Ratan Kale.Kale revealed the names of the other thugs. Gang leader Ganesh Pawar and other suspects were arrested, and part of the cash — 85,000 Rupees and SR1,900 — was recovered. The arrests were made within 48 hours of the incident.