Saudi Arabian looted in Mumbai; gang targeted 44 Arabs

Aug 7, 2016
MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN | Published — Monday 15 August 2016


Indian police stand guard in Mumbai, in this file photo. (AFP)​

RIYADH: Police in Mumbai have broken up a crime ring that robbed foreign tourists, arresting four key members including the gang leader who is named in over 40 theft cases.
The ring, which operated in mostly in south Mumbai, is suspected to have targeted 44 Arab visitors in the past few years.
The arrests came after the mugging of 70-year-old Saudi Hussain Ali Mubarak, whose tour of prominent locations turned into a nightmare.
Mubarak arrived in Mumbai on Aug. 4 and the following day he visited top tourist spots. After taking dinner at a popular restaurant, he hailed a taxi to go back to his hotel. The cab driver suddenly changed the route and took Mubarak to a dark lane. “I soon realized that something was wrong,” Mubarak said.
Six men dragged him out of the taxi and thrashed him before snatching 87,000 Indian rupees and SR6,000 from him. They abandoned him on the road and drove off.
A 40-strong police team was formed which nabbed the driver identified as 31-year-old Bhimrao Ratan Kale.
Kale revealed the names of the other thugs. Gang leader Ganesh Pawar and other suspects were arrested, and part of the cash — 85,000 Rupees and SR1,900 — was recovered. The arrests were made within 48 hours of the incident.

The Indian authorities should do everything in their power to prevent similar unfortunate incidents from occurring again as Arabs traveling to South Asia (India mainly) are usually very wealthy and a good business for the local tourism sector. Such instances might also scare them away.

The Indian authorities should not forget about the huge number of wealthy Arab tourists and the sheer number of Arabs (450 million - a number that will increase significantly btw). In the future the enormous Arab middle class will become wealthier and they might choose to pick India (which is not located that far away) as their tourist destination more often.

 
Why attack tourists? It's so dumb, you get extra police attention (maybe even a crackdown) and you scare tourists away from your country.

Even the triads in Hong Kong never attack tourists. Because I guess they have at least half a brain cell.
 
Is it safe for Arab/ME tourists to visit India? Will people attack you because you are an Arab and Muslim?
is arab/ME countries are a lala land were such things never happens?? save this or not. it is up to the tourists.. and india is a country having more Muslims than all arab nations combined. so i don't understand your question of 'Muslims are attacked".
 
is arab/ME countries are a lala land were such things never happens?? save this or not. it is up to the tourists.. and india is a country having more Muslims than all arab nations combined. so i don't understand your question of 'Muslims are attacked".
I am asking because I hear about gangs attacking Arab, other Middle Eastern and Western tourists from time to time. Given the Pakistani/Bangladeshi-Indian hostility that hostility might be felt by other Muslims not from South Asia who are visiting.

Arab/ME people usually do look differently than South Asian people so we would usually be unable to blend in although it it easier for us to do so than say a Westerner or Chinese.
 
livingdead

Is it safe for Arab/ME tourists to visit India? Will people attack you because you are an Arab and Muslim?
dont show your valuables like flashy jewellery or gold plated phone... may be dont wear arab cloths... India is not south america, so you are much safer..
arabs have been targetted by gangs in london too.. ppl think you guys are rich, so maximum profit for same amount of work.
 
Why attack tourists? It's so dumb, you get extra police attention (maybe even a crackdown) and you scare tourists away from your country.

Even the triads in Hong Kong never attack tourists. Because I guess they have at least half a brain cell.
:o::o:really??

An international gem trader, facing financial ruin after precious stones worth HK$6 million he was carrying were snatched in a city shopping mall, has called on fellow traders taking part in a jewel fair next week to be on the lookout for them.

The plea by Sri Lankan businessman Mohamed Azan Mohideen Abdul Cader comes as a police hunt for the suspects, who made off with 750 of his uninsured gems in the iSquare mall in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday, continues.

http://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/...gem-dealer-faces-huge-loss-after-hk6m-robbery
 
I am asking because I hear about gangs attacking Arab, other Middle Eastern and Western tourists from time to time. Given the Pakistani/Bangladeshi-Indian hostility that hostility might be felt by other Muslims not from South Asia who are visiting.

Arab/ME people usually do look differently than South Asian people so we would usually be unable to blend it although it it easier for us to do so than say a Westerner or Chinese.
Your Views are Noted . Still, they are MORE Interested on how much Valuables u are carrying NOT your religion! Stay safe!
 
Was he attacked because he was muslim?
Its just common thugs, they will loot anyone rich enough they can get theird s hands on , irrespective of religion. For these criminals money itself is a religion

Its no different then any other country on planets,
.
 

