Saudi Arabian, Kuwaiti, Omani, Bahraini FMs, GCC secretary general to visit China

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf will visit China from January 10 to 14, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Saturday.