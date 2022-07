Saudi Arabian Drones (Domestic & Foreign)

Saudi Arabia​



Nonetheless, it has announced ambitious plans to manufacture its own armed drones, obtaining a licence from the Chinese state-owned Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) to develop up to 300 Wing Loong and potentially CASC’s new heavyweight CH-5 armed UAV​

Sahin said the co-production program involves building a batch of 40 Karayel-SU aircraft between 2021 and 2025. The Turkish drone will be reflagged as Haboob in Saudi Arabia.​

Two Saudi companies to produce Turkish drones Intra Defense Technologies and Advanced Electronics Company will produce the Karayel-SU under license from the Vestel Savunma.

Saudi Arabia to produce its own military drone Saudi Arabia aims to spend 50 percent of its defence budget on local companies by 2030, seeking to make its defence industry a major revenue generator for its economy.

Saudi Arabia’s GAMI, SAMI to Manufacture ‘SkyGuard’ UAV​

I lost tracks of all the domestically produced Saudi Arabian drones, their numbers, their combat debuts (in Yemen) and all of their variants.As for foreign purchases/TOT deals, there was the one with China years back (including the establishment of local production facilities) ofCH-4s, the armed B variant and the Wing Loong II's.Deals with Turkish Vestel:SAMI'S new drone "Sky Guardian" UNCATEGORIZED by KARIM TOLBA on NOVEMBER 2, 2021Talk of deals with Turkey (Bayraktar and AKINCI) as well as deals with other nations.What I am trying to say is that it would be great to get an overview of theSaudi Arabian drones that are in production or are planned to be. I know that a lot is kept secret.Another thing, KSA has the world record of shooting down Houthi/Yemeni/Iranian drones, do we know if some of those many, many downed drones have been used as inspiration for own ones (if needed)?I probably forgot a lot.Anyway, I recently saw this tweet and this got me curious and this is probably the reason why I have created this thread. Do we have any details of this upcoming drone?It seems that some local heavyweights are involved.The credentials of the guy tweetingKACST at it again, they have a good and proven track record in this regard.Lastly, I obviously forgot the close cooperation with Emirati based EDGE/Halcon and their entire South African/Western network. Did they not sign a cooperation deal recently and logic would dictate that they are closely working together in terms of strategic projects. Funding is after all no problem nor talent/people.