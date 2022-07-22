What's new

Saudi Arabian Drones (Domestic & Foreign)

Saudi Arabia​

Saqr (drone) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

I lost tracks of all the domestically produced Saudi Arabian drones, their numbers, their combat debuts (in Yemen) and all of their variants.

As for foreign purchases/TOT deals, there was the one with China years back (including the establishment of local production facilities) of

Nonetheless, it has announced ambitious plans to manufacture its own armed drones, obtaining a licence from the Chinese state-owned Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) to develop up to 300 Wing Loong and potentially CASC’s new heavyweight CH-5 armed UAV

drones.rusi.org

Saudi Arabia

Armed Drones in the Middle East
drones.rusi.org drones.rusi.org

CH-4s, the armed B variant and the Wing Loong II's.

Deals with Turkish Vestel:

Sahin said the co-production program involves building a batch of 40 Karayel-SU aircraft between 2021 and 2025. The Turkish drone will be reflagged as Haboob in Saudi Arabia.

www.defensenews.com

Two Saudi companies to produce Turkish drones

Intra Defense Technologies and Advanced Electronics Company will produce the Karayel-SU under license from the Vestel Savunma.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com

SAMI'S new drone "Sky Guardian"

english.alaraby.co.uk

Saudi Arabia to produce its own military drone

Saudi Arabia aims to spend 50 percent of its defence budget on local companies by 2030, seeking to make its defence industry a major revenue generator for its economy.
english.alaraby.co.uk english.alaraby.co.uk

Saudi Arabia’s GAMI, SAMI to Manufacture ‘SkyGuard’ UAV​

UNCATEGORIZED by KARIM TOLBA on NOVEMBER 2, 2021


Talk of deals with Turkey (Bayraktar and AKINCI) as well as deals with other nations.

What I am trying to say is that it would be great to get an overview of the known Saudi Arabian drones that are in production or are planned to be. I know that a lot is kept secret.

Another thing, KSA has the world record of shooting down Houthi/Yemeni/Iranian drones, do we know if some of those many, many downed drones have been used as inspiration for own ones (if needed)?

I probably forgot a lot.

Anyway, I recently saw this tweet and this got me curious and this is probably the reason why I have created this thread. Do we have any details of this upcoming drone?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549825498523598848

It seems that some local heavyweights are involved.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549834548833402880

The credentials of the guy tweeting

Saeid Alzahrani سعيد الزهراني
@Astro_Saeid

Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineer | Future Astronaut Candidate | MIT Innovator Under 35 | Forbes 30 Under 30 | طموحنا عنان السماء


KACST at it again, they have a good and proven track record in this regard.

Lastly, I obviously forgot the close cooperation with Emirati based EDGE/Halcon and their entire South African/Western network. Did they not sign a cooperation deal recently and logic would dictate that they are closely working together in terms of strategic projects. Funding is after all no problem nor talent/people.
 
Samoom: the future Saudi Armed Forces MALE unmanned air system


1658528051908.png
 
Samoom: the future Saudi Armed Forces MALE unmanned air system


There was another one.

Saudi Arabian/Arab users have done a bad job (online at least) of informing the wider public (military enthusiasts) of all the Saudi Arabian military projects. It is very hard to find information or get an updated overview of where things stand. Not only when it comes to drones.
Even the Arabic information is a bit lacking IMO.

It would be great, as I wrote, with some kind of updated overview of all the projects, when they were initiated, how many units have been built or are planned to be built etc. Of course a lot of it will remain a secret but for instance the drone that you posted (Samoom) was almost impossible to find any information of online.

Arab Defence is OK for Arabic speakers but there need to be some kind of military catalog of Saudi Arabian projects and Arab ones in general. Which so much happening (for the good) in many Arab countries, such a thing would be welcome news for military enthusiasts across the world and also help remove the moronic idea of "Arabs of the modern era cannot produce anything" within some ignorant circles that we also witness from time to time even on dedicated military forums like PDF.

BTW, here is more information about that drone (Samoom) that you posted:

Intra’s Samoom: the future Saudi Armed Forces MALE unmanned air system


Intra-Samoom_01-800x534.jpg


09/03/2022 Haboob, Intra, Karayel, MALE, Samoom, Saudi Arabia, UAS, ULPower, World Defense Show
By Paolo Valpolini

Intra Defense technologies, a Saudi Arabian company specialised in UAVs, optronics and electronic warfare, unveiled at the World Defense Show a brand new MALE.

click on image to enlarge

The company has already custmised and produced a single-engine Group 3 UAS, the Haboob, which is in service with the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, and was exhibited at the static display with a camouflage pattern. The Haboob is the Saudi version of the Karayel, a 650 kg 130 kg payload UAS designed and developed by Vestel Savunma of Turkey, and have seen extensive operational use, logging well over 20,000 hours.

click on image to enlarge

Now Intra looks at further stepping up its products dimensions, with the development of the Samoom, which half-scale model was dominating the company stand. The twin-engine UAS has a conventional architecture, with a high wing without winglets with a 24 meters wingspan, a central horizontal empennage, single rudder, and tricycle landing gear. Propulsion is provided by two ultra-light 6-cylinder turbo engines providing 220 hp each, 1,400 litres of fuel ensuring up to 50 hours endurance, depending on the payload. The engine should be the UL520T, the most recent development of the 4-stroke 6-cylinder horizontally opposed UL520, by ULPower Aero Engines of Belgium, which has a weight of 122 kg.which ensures constant output power up to 15,000 ft.

click on image to enlarge

The latter can be fitted on seven pylons, a central one and three per each wing, located externally of the engine, none of them being “wet” hence no auxiliary fuel tank can be fitted. Overall 1,050 kg of weaponry can be fitted on the Samoom, the UAS having a maximum take-off weight of 3,300 kg. The new Intra MALE can reach a maximum speed of 130 knots and has a maximum climb rate of 2,000 ft/min, operational ceiling being 45,000 ft.
Under the nose an optronic turret is fitted. This will be of a new type, Intra as said being also active in the optronics field, the new sensor package being developed together with Hensoldt of Germany. The front part of the fuselage features the typical bump that hosts the antenna of a SATCOM data-link, which allows the Samoom to overcome the limitations of the line-of-sight data link which range is of 130 km.

click on image to enlarge

The design of the Samoom has now been frozen and the prototype production should start within year end, according to company sources, who stated that it will take between one and two years to get to the first flight, and one extra year to complete flight trials.
EDR On-Line understood that the design phase has seen active participation from the military customer, possibly the Royal Saudi Air Force, and although no contract has yet been signed it is quite clear that the Samoom is destined to become the next Saudi MALE unmanned aircraft.

Photos by P. Valpolini

www.edrmagazine.eu

Intra’s Samoom: the future Saudi Armed Forces MALE unmanned air system - EDR Magazine

By Paolo Valpolini Intra Defense technologies, a Saudi Arabian company specialised in UAVs, optronics and electronic warfare, unveiled at the
www.edrmagazine.eu

BTW KSA has a unique/perfect opportunity in Yemen to keep testing their own drones and foreign ones against unwanted elements in that country in all kind of terrain (mountain, desert, highlands, steppe, valleys, canyons, urban, rural, coastal you name it).
 
Informative interview from April 2022.

Saudi Arabia to Start Manufacturing Drones, Eyeing Foreign Exports​


Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 - 09:15


saudi_arabia_is_boosting_advanced_military_industrial_production._asharq_al-awsat.jpg

Saudi Arabia is boosting advanced military industrial production. (Asharq Al-Awsat)

Riyadh - Bandar al-Mosalam

Saudi Arabia’s INTRA Defense Technologies CEO Abdulsalam Ghamdi said unmanned aircraft systems have become a useful technology for many fields, indicating that a developed country such as the Kingdom cannot ignore its interest in the sector meeting its local needs.


Ghamdi highlighted Saudi Arabia’s interest in investing in manufacturing and exporting drones as the move would help to diversify the Kingdom’s sources of income and develop its capabilities.


In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, he revealed the details of the Samoom medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned air vehicle (UAV). INTRA had introduced the drone at the inaugural World Defense Show in Riyadh last month.


“INTRA Defense Technologies launched the Samoom UAV for the first time at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, and it is the first strategic unmanned aircraft that is being designed and developed and will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia,” said Ghamdi.


“Samoom’s operational endurance allows it to conduct up to 50-hour reconnaissance missions with the UAV flying at up to 45,000 ft,” he revealed, adding that it could be ready to serve the Saudi armed forces by 2024.


On expanding production at INTRA, Ghamdi recalled that the company had announced the first UAV factory in the Kingdom, whose production lines will be completed, and manufacturing operations begin in the middle of 2022.


“The production plant will contain the complete infrastructure for manufacturing various airframes using composite materials according to the highest international standards,” revealed Ghamdi.


Worldwide, drones have become an active element in many fields with both civilian and military uses.


“A developed and forward-looking country, such as Saudi Arabia, cannot ignore interest in the UAV industry and in developing its own capabilities to build advanced systems and meet its local needs,” said Ghamdi.


He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s interest in investing in the manufacture and export of drones.


“It is no secret that progress in productive industries enhances national sovereignty and bypasses export restrictions that some countries may impose on supporting materials and systems,” he continued.


He moved on to point out that the production of drones is part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to localize military industries, transfer and localize unmanned aircraft systems, and enhance local content in the military industries sector.


All these objectives top the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.


The Kingdom is at an important stage in the process of digital transformation across various sectors, and this provides the infrastructure needed for making great strides in the field of UAV production.


“There is no doubt that the progress that Saudi Arabia enjoys would benefit all businesses, including the military manufacturing of defense systems and unmanned aircraft, which require a high level of technical readiness,” explained Ghamdi.


Such a headway was achieved thanks to the government’s support under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.


As for Saudi defense companies building international ties, Ghamdi said that platforms and exhibitions, such as the World Defense Show, provide local manufacturers with the opportunity to exchange experiences, bridge distances, build partnerships and strengthen relationships with global designers, sector leaders, and stakeholders in the military and security industries.


“These connections would have a positive impact on the Kingdom's ambitions for localizing more than 50% of its military spending by 2030, and could contribute to consolidating the bonds of cooperation that bring the Kingdom together with its partners in the defense industry from around the world,” he noted.


Moreover, major transformations in the Saudi investment environment and the many new regulations and legal and social reforms, have raised the Kingdom's attractiveness and increased its interaction with the growing opportunities in all fields, including the military and security manufacturing sector.


The Kingdom's position as one of the world's most influential countries in the defense industry and its influence on many regional and international files make it an ideal destination for military production.


“Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographical location connects three continents, and places the Kingdom at the center of global supply chains and the heart of logistical equations, as well as being one of the largest international markets in the defense industry and related technologies,” stressed Ghamdi.


The localization of the military industries sector in the Kingdom is at the heart of the goals of Vision 2030.


“During the past four years, the localization rate doubled from 2% in 2016 to 12% by the end of 2021,” revealed Ghamdi, adding that the increased rates bring the Kingdom closer to reaching its 50% goal by 2030.


The high demand from local and international investors to enter Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector proves that the Kingdom is an attractive market for investment, and that the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) is working to overcome the difficulties that may face investors in this sector.


In its latest reports, GAMI revealed that the number of licensed companies in the military industries in the Kingdom would increase by 41% by the end of the first half of 2022.

english.aawsat.com

Saudi Arabia to Start Manufacturing Drones, Eyeing Foreign Exports

Saudi Arabia’s INTRA Defense Technologies CEO Abdulsalam Ghamdi said unmanned aircraft systems have become a useful technology for many fields, indicating that a developed country such as the Kingdom cannot ignore its interest in the sector meeting i
english.aawsat.com english.aawsat.com
 

