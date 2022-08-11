What's new

Saudi Arabian companies to invest $10b in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabian companies to invest $10b in Bangladesh​

A high level delegation to arrive soon to discuss energy cooperation​

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: August 11, 2022 19:06:08
Saudi Arabian companies to invest $10b in Bangladesh



Saudi companies plan to invest more than USD10 billion in Bangladesh in coming years, said Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan in Dhaka on Thursday.

He said it while briefing journalists on the projects of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre projects in Bangladesh.

Prominent Saudi companies including Aramco, Aqua Power, Red Sea Gate are going to invest in several projects in different sectors, he added.

The envoy said that his country is going to sign several MoUs on defence and security cooperation in a bid to strengthen the existing military ties.

The envoy informed that a high level Saudi delegation is coming to Bangladesh soon to discuss in details on how to expand cooperation in different areas including energy cooperation.

Referring to cooperation in manpower sector he said his country accommodate over 2.6 million Bangladeshi workers who provide over $3.5 billion annually.

“Every day we issue 5000 to 8000 visas to Bangladeshis from our embassy” the Ambassador said.

About the centre he said, the King Salman humanitarian aid and relief centre was established on May 13 2015 to serve as the kingdom's humanitarian representative to the rest of the world.

The centre's purpose is to provide humanitarian and relief aid outside of the kingdom. Saudi Arabia is the third largest donor country worldwide.

“The King Salman humanitarian aid and relief centre team is here today to monitor the ongoing projects in Bangladesh. The team is collaborating in Cox's Bazar with UNICEF and the Islamic Development Bank, who examined the project's progress to provide primary health care for Rohingya health and nutrious” he added.

“Additionally, the voluntary medical initiative to fight blindness and its causes in Bangladesh was integrated on Monday by the King Salman humanitarian aid and relief centre” he said.

“The King Salman centre’s plan for this year include 100 projects under the Saudi volunteer programme, to fight blindness in more than 30 nations”

Bangladesh received a significant amount of funding in seven projects of which three have already been carried out and the rest will be in the near future, he said.

Aah 3 month news cycle ...right on que...

Saudi arabia should be thanked for employing BD expats but should also be reminded that our people work hard and it is a mutually advantageous deal. The $3.5b remittances are money that belongs to BD, its not Saudi charity.
 
BD should absolutely seek to disengage from the Gulfies once it has built up enough SEZs to provide the necessary semi-skilled jobs to its population. This should happen by around 2030.

After that apart from buying some oil and gas, it should have as little as possible to do with them. They are backward and primitive and can only drag BD down with them.
 
BD should absolutely seek to disengage from the Gulfies once it has built up enough SEZs to provide the necessary semi-skilled jobs to its population. This should happen by around 2030.

After that apart from buying some oil and gas, it should have as little as possible to do with them. They are backward and primitive and can only drag BD down with them.
They only talk talk.. No work work. They only invest in the west.

Waste of time..
 
BD should absolutely seek to disengage from the Gulfies once it has built up enough SEZs to provide the necessary semi-skilled jobs to its population. This should happen by around 2030.
I have been hearing your SEZ talks since childhood. So, when will you finish talking and start building factories? But, how can it build factories when its banks have been robbed by the Hasina Gong? No money in the banks that people can borrow and invest.
 
BD should absolutely seek to disengage from the Gulfies once it has built up enough SEZs to provide the necessary semi-skilled jobs to its population. This should happen by around 2030.

After that apart from buying some oil and gas, it should have as little as possible to do with them. They are backward and primitive and can only drag BD down with them.
They are primitive by being far richer, far more educated, far more literate, far less prone to crime, far less prone to creating slums and destroying their own environment than the average Bangladeshi? Not to mention history. Arabs created some of the oldest and most impressive civilizations and cultures on earth (let alone some of the oldest cities), some of the largest and most influential empires in human history as well as some of the most impressive artifacts.
Does not sound primitive or backward to me. The conservative/overly religious lot are a tiny minority (among the youth) nowadays as well. In fact based on my time in the UK alone this problem seems to be greater among the Bangladeshi community than the Arab one in the UK. For instance I am yet to hear about Gulf Arabs committing terrorism in the UK yet many Bangladeshis have been involved in terrorism on the other hand.

Where exactly is Bangladesh comparable in this regard? Nowhere to be seen.

Not even the umma chumma brigade believe them anymore.

When the oil runs out we need to enslave these Arabs by allying with the Persians and Turks.
You want to colonize a landmass the size of Russia and a population that will soon approach 700 million? A people and nation (Bangladeshis) that are yet to create a single empire in its history? Is this some kind of bad joke? And where do the Turks and Persians even fit into this, they can't even deal with 1-2 Arab states (Syria or Iraq).

From where does this Bangladeshi PDF inferiority complex/obsession about Arabs stem from?
I have not seen this among Bangladeshis anywhere. It is really a strange thing.

Anyway keep going at it, lol.

Lastly as for this news, all this "10 billion Arab investment" seems to be made up by Bangladeshi media and recycled time and time again, I see no such news in Arab media. This is the 10th time (at least) these past few months alone that I see similar threads, all with origin in Bangladeshi media.

BTW is your beloved Hasina family not of Arab origin? I recall her proudly claiming that her family is Arab in origin (Sheikh Hasina family).

Her father was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and the first President of Bangladesh. She has Iraqi Arab ancestry through her paternal grandfather Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, who was a direct descendant of 15th-century Muslim preacher Sheikh Awwal of Baghdad.[10]

en.wikipedia.org

Sheikh Hasina - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

You could not make this up.:lol:

You lot are probably the same lot that think that Arabs all live in the desert and tents and that is about it. Not unlike the ignorant goras who think that all Bangladeshis are living in jungles or slums. We South Asians tend to complain about Middle Eastern racism (which exists in some circles) yet we are not much better when it comes to it.
 
They are primitive by being far richer, far more educated, far more literate, far less prone to crime, far less prone to creating slums and destroying their own environment than the average Bangladeshi? Not to mention history. Arabs created some of the oldest and most impressive civilizations and cultures on earth (let alone some of the oldest cities), some of the largest and most influential empires in human history as well as some of the most impressive artieficatts. Does not sound primitive or backward to me. The conservative/overly religious lot are a tiny minority (among the youth) nowadays as well. In fact based on my time in the UK alone this problem seems to be greater among the Bangladeshi community than the Arab one in the UK. For instance I am yet to hear about Gulf Arabs committing terrorism in the UK yet many Bangladeshis have been involved in terrorism on the other hand.

Where exactly is Bangladesh comparable in this regard? Nowhere to be seen.
Why is a Pakistani dude getting upset at describing Arabs for what they are?

BD used to be the centre of the richest area on this planet 3 centuries. The wealth of Mughal India was from the Bengal sub-division centred in Dhaka.


The Arabs are lucky to have oil and gas and BD will absolutely regain it's status over that backward culture in 15-20 years from now as it develops it's economy and technology further.

They may impress you but not people from one of the richest and technologically advanced areas 3 centuries ago - Bengal had already started proto-industrialisation when the British arrived and its ship technology was the most advanced in the world at the time that they used it in their ships in Waterloo.

Defending Arabs? Hmm. anything to do with sharing a similar mindset I wonder.:azn:
 
Why is a Pakistani dude getting upset at describing Arabs for what they are?

BD used to be the centre of the richest area on this planet 3 centuries. The wealth of Mughal India was from the Bengal sub-division centred in Dhaka.


The Arabs are lucky to have oil and gas and BD will absolutely regain it's status over that backward culture in 15-20 years from now as it develops it's economy and technology further.

They may impress you but not people from one of the richest and technologically advanced areas 3 centuries ago - Bengal had already started proto-industrialisation when the British arrived and its ship technology was the most advanced in the world at the time that they used it in their ships in Waterloo.

Defending Arabs? Hmm. anything to do with sharing a similar mindset I wonder.:azn:
Stating well-known facts is now defending? I am not overly bothered but I have been seeing such comments quite frequently in the Bangladeshi forum (which I mainly visit whenever something related to Pakistan is talked about) so I thought that I would comment on it for the first time.

Yes, and the Arab world was the center of the oldest, greatest and some of the richest civilizations for millennia. In fact the height of Islamic civilization occurred under the rule of the Arabs and in their lands mainly. Ever heard about the Islamic Golden Age and Arab-ruled (mainly but not only) Al-Andalus? The only Western European land that was ever ruled by non-Europeans.

It is just fascinating to witness this inferiority complex at full swing, I have seen this labelled towards Pakistanis as well. All the while the same Arabs are employing millions of Bangladeshis and from what I have witnessed first-hand have no hatred or hostility to Bangladeshis or Bangladesh.

Anyway I grew up in KSA and I grew up with 100's of Bangladeshis and most of them never wanted to/do not want to return to Bangladesh.

You sound identical to 2-3 Bangladeshi users here on PDF. Your lot keep repeating the same imaginary nonsense like some kind of bots of a future Bangladeshi superpower somehow emerging and being lightyears ahead of the Arab world while your 180 million nation are yet to have a larger economy than 10 million big UAE that does not rely on oil nor gas. Some delusion and superiority complex. You are probably the same lot that complain about the occasional Middle Eastern racist yet you lot are identical to them. Food for thought.

Anyway just my two cents. Have a nice evening.

What kind of "mindset" are you talking about? Are you implying a certain sect which a tiny minority of Arabs overall subscribe to or what exactly are you referring to here? More of your ignorance at play here or what is going on? But no, I am not a "Wahhabi", I could not be further away from any stringent religious following. I suggest reading my criticism and opinion of "Islamic Republic of Pakistan" from just a few days ago.
 
Why is a Pakistani dude getting upset at describing Arabs for what they are?

BD used to be the centre of the richest area on this planet 3 centuries. The wealth of Mughal India was from the Bengal sub-division centred in Dhaka.


The Arabs are lucky to have oil and gas and BD will absolutely regain it's status over that backward culture in 15-20 years from now as it develops it's economy and technology further.

They may impress you but not people from one of the richest and technologically advanced areas 3 centuries ago - Bengal had already started proto-industrialisation when the British arrived and its ship technology was the most advanced in the world at the time that they used it in their ships in Waterloo.

Defending Arabs? Hmm. anything to do with sharing a similar mindset I wonder.:azn:
I wonder how long you will be living on Mars and talking big from there? Come down to real Bangladesh, a basket case country that gets help from every other country yet lives in poverty.
 
Stating well-known facts is now defending? I am not overly bothered but I have been seeing such comments quite frequently in the Bangladeshi forum (which I mainly visit whenever something related to Pakistan is talked about) so I thought that I would comment on it for the first time.

Yes, and the Arab world was the center of the oldest, greatest and some of the richest civilizations for millennia. In fact the height of Islamic civilization occurred under the rule of the Arabs and in their lands mainly. Ever heard about the Islamic Golden Age and Arab-ruled (mainly but not only) Al-Andalus? The only Western European land that was ever ruled by non-Europeans.

It is just fascinating to witness this inferiority complex at full swing, I have seen this labelled towards Pakistanis as well. All the while the same Arabs are employing millions of Bangladeshis and from what I have witnessed first-hand have no hatred or hostility to Bangladeshis or Bangladesh.

Anyway I grew up in KSA and I grew up with 100's of Bangladeshis and most of them never wanted to/do not want to return to Bangladesh.

You sound identical to 2-3 Bangladeshi users here on PDF. Your lot keep repeating the same imaginary nonsense like some kind of bots of a future Bangladeshi superpower somehow emerging and being lightyears ahead of the Arab world while your 180 million nation are yet to have a larger economy than 10 million big UAE that does not rely on oil nor gas. Some delusion and superiority complex. You are probably the same lot that complain about the occasional Middle Eastern racist yet you lot are identical to them. Food for thought.

Anyway just my two cents. Have a nice evening.



What kind of "mindset" are you talking about? Are you implying a certain sect which a tiny minority of Arabs overall subscribe to or what exactly are you referring to here? More of your ignorance at play here or what is going on? But no, I am not a "Wahhabi", I could not be further away from any stringent religious following. I suggest reading my criticism and opinion of "Islamic Republic of Pakistan" from just a few days ago.
As the way you are saying Bangladesh is a poor country despite it used to represent 10-12% of worlds gdp 3 century ago, similar is the case with these Arabs, Saudi Arabia in particular.

If you look during or pre First World War time it’s only the poor and primitive Arab beduines used to live there. Most of the educated and wealthy Arabs used to live in places like present day Iraq, Syria, Egypt etc.

You are talking about UAE, what was it in even in 1970s? It’s just free oil money that made them rich. But if you belong to a backward primitive society or family background, suddenly becoming rich doesn’t let you get out of it easily.

No one said Bangladesh will be a super power in a decade or so but having trillion dollar economy will give it some footings and status at the world area. There are chances Bangladesh will be in top 20 economy by 2050. Definitely it’s some achievement with hard works of its people without any free money like selling oil.

For example when any decline happen to a country it’s also difficult for that generation to accept it easily. For example the slide Pakistan is going through now. But if you look in 1960s they had complete different mindset and attitude towards others, Bangladeshis in particular.


Hope it has clarified your queries.
 
Anyway I grew up in KSA and I grew up with 100's of Bangladeshis and most of them never wanted to/do not want to return to Bangladesh.
Why are you hurting our delusional @UKBengali by uttering those real-life words? He thinks BD to soon become a trillion-dollar economy and all those working in Arab countries will pack and come back here without knowing that to raise the GDP a country must invest in industries. This is not happening in BD.

When he states such extravagances, our country has little money to import LNG and other fuels, and the currency value is now 120 Taka for one single dollar.
 
When he states such extravagances, our country has little money to import LNG and other fuels, and the currency value is now 120 Taka for one single dollar.
Official price is 95 to per dollar though! Why why unofficially it's so high?

Not sure, but some say that some people are buying dollar with their loot money using hundi system, so that they can have chance to flee to begam para to live a luxury life!

That's why dollar price became so high, and it will keep increasing!

As long as dollar price won't be stable., or won't have balanced between official and unofficial prices , many expats will also use hundi, as who want 95 taka by sending via bank , when they can get 120 taka through hundi ( I'm not encouraging hundi , but it's reality now, that people like @UKBengali seems to overlook) , specially when all everyday goods price are increasing?

And in the end it will be the cause of less remittance income for Bangladesh! Too bad!
 
Saudi Arabia investment will likely be in the sector they are good at :

1. Oil and Gas exploration
2. Chemicals (including oil refinery).
3. Construction ( office building, apartment, and so on)

That kind of level of investment Saudi will enter, it will be different when Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan investment that will be more on car, electronics, smelter, semiconductor, engine, EV battery etc

Indonesia for example will try to lure Saudi investment in our new capital construction
 
Loving this Pakistani dude getting offended at describing Arabs for what they are - primitive and backward.

Two questions:

1. Why does he rate people that have been lucky through what is under the ground(oil and gas)?

2. Why is he personally offended by this accurate description of them? He is Pakistani after-all and surely he does not think Pakistan is like them as well.

BD is soon(circa 2030) sure to absolutely disengage from the Arabs and treat them in the manner of their backward and primitive culture - ignore them as much as possible!
 

