Saudi Arabian companies to invest $10b in Bangladesh​

Stating well-known facts is now defending? I am not overly bothered but I have been seeing such comments quite frequently in the Bangladeshi forum (which I mainly visit whenever something related to Pakistan is talked about) so I thought that I would comment on it for the first time.



Yes, and the Arab world was the center of the oldest, greatest and some of the richest civilizations for millennia. In fact the height of Islamic civilization occurred under the rule of the Arabs and in their lands mainly. Ever heard about the Islamic Golden Age and Arab-ruled (mainly but not only) Al-Andalus? The only Western European land that was ever ruled by non-Europeans.



It is just fascinating to witness this inferiority complex at full swing, I have seen this labelled towards Pakistanis as well. All the while the same Arabs are employing millions of Bangladeshis and from what I have witnessed first-hand have no hatred or hostility to Bangladeshis or Bangladesh.



Anyway I grew up in KSA and I grew up with 100's of Bangladeshis and most of them never wanted to/do not want to return to Bangladesh.



You sound identical to 2-3 Bangladeshi users here on PDF. Your lot keep repeating the same imaginary nonsense like some kind of bots of a future Bangladeshi superpower somehow emerging and being lightyears ahead of the Arab world while your 180 million nation are yet to have a larger economy than 10 million big UAE that does not rely on oil nor gas. Some delusion and superiority complex. You are probably the same lot that complain about the occasional Middle Eastern racist yet you lot are identical to them. Food for thought.



Anyway just my two cents. Have a nice evening.







What kind of "mindset" are you talking about? Are you implying a certain sect which a tiny minority of Arabs overall subscribe to or what exactly are you referring to here? More of your ignorance at play here or what is going on? But no, I am not a "Wahhabi", I could not be further away from any stringent religious following. I suggest reading my criticism and opinion of "Islamic Republic of Pakistan" from just a few days ago.