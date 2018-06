This is where the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 comes into the picture. Plenty of Saudi Arabian engineers (aviation) included left the country (me included, although I am a chemical engineer) due to the Saudi Arabian market not being ideal. This is about to be changed hence all the needed, welcome and necessary reforms on numerous fronts in the past 2 years. Something that is only going to be a tip of the iceberg.

Having said that, there are plenty of Saudi Arabian engineers working for Saudi Arabian firms and Saudi Arabian industries.

