  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Saudi Arabian Air, Land, Naval Forces & SANG

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by Horus, Sep 17, 2010.

  1. Sep 17, 2010 #1
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    All Pictures collection of Saudi defense forces.

    RSAF

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  2. Sep 17, 2010 #2
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    [​IMG][/IMG]

    Saudi Hawks

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  3. Sep 17, 2010 #3
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  4. Sep 17, 2010 #4
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  5. Sep 17, 2010 #5
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    F-5's are Retired now.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  6. Sep 17, 2010 #6
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    [​IMG]
     
  7. Sep 17, 2010 #7
    Nav

    Nav FULL MEMBER

    Black blood Plz Share Some Snaps of ksa armed Persnols and their Equipment..tanks, Ifvs , hand Weaponery Etc Etc
     
  8. Sep 17, 2010 #8
    Nav

    Nav FULL MEMBER

    Nice Sharing...who's flying these birds?
     
  9. Sep 17, 2010 #9
    arslan_treen

    arslan_treen FULL MEMBER

    ^ my naive guess would be ....... Pilots !! :D
     
  10. Sep 17, 2010 #10
    Nav

    Nav FULL MEMBER

    oh Realy...i knw pilots fly aircrafts , i m nt that kid , but my question was .. Can saudi's perfome these Manuvers?
     
  11. Sep 17, 2010 #11
    Machoman

    Machoman FULL MEMBER

    EF looks pretty damn hot plane, I wish we could buy some of these from Zardari's money 12 bln is enough for at least 100 EF. lol
     
  12. Sep 18, 2010 #12
    Canaan

    Canaan FULL MEMBER

    nice pics
    With all that money, they should instead post it into joint-ventures with other muslim countries e.i. Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia and create their own equipment.
     
  13. Sep 18, 2010 #13
    Desert Fox

    Desert Fox ELITE MEMBER

    our Politicians are no less either!
     
  14. Sep 18, 2010 #14
    Irfan Baloch

    Irfan Baloch SENIOR MODERATOR

    very true,
     
  15. Sep 18, 2010 #15
    somebozo

    somebozo ELITE MEMBER

    Self delete wrong thread
     
