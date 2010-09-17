Saudi Arabian Air, Land, Naval Forces & SANG

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by Horus, Sep 17, 2010.
All Pictures collection of Saudi defense forces.
RSAF
[/IMG]
Saudi Hawks
F-5's are Retired now.
Black blood Plz Share Some Snaps of ksa armed Persnols and their Equipment..tanks, Ifvs , hand Weaponery Etc Etc
Nice Sharing...who's flying these birds?
^ my naive guess would be ....... Pilots !!
oh Realy...i knw pilots fly aircrafts , i m nt that kid , but my question was .. Can saudi's perfome these Manuvers?
EF looks pretty damn hot plane, I wish we could buy some of these from Zardari's money 12 bln is enough for at least 100 EF. lol
nice pics
With all that money, they should instead post it into joint-ventures with other muslim countries e.i. Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia and create their own equipment.
our Politicians are no less either!
very true,
Self delete wrong thread