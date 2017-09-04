What's new

Saudi Arabia working to bring down PTI Government and wants PML-N Nawaz Sharif back in power!

Horus said:
Don't listen to any of these fools.
The journalist?... I don't know of his sources... But it sounds pretty credible.

The Saudi Petro Dollar gives them the leverage they need... It's a marriage blessed by the devil..
As the Devil is in the details... :)

 
there is no one more unfortunate than someone who ONLY has money to do their bidding. the saudis would be severely dissapointed. with their petro dollars plus a handful of corrupt politicians and wahabi type mullahs, at best they can create another dharna that will also fizzle out. The Pakistani Military Establishment has very little need for the saudis now thanks to the China iran alliance that Pakistan became a bridge for...further more, the saudis are helpless from the blatant threat delivered by the COAS and ISI Chief on the pulling out all of Pakistani forces PLUS denying the nuclear umbrella that the saudis have enjoyed thus far...if Pakistan carries through with this threat, the saudis will literally get butchered by wolves from yemen and vultures from iran with nothing to throw at 'em except their petro-dollars. saudis know that. We won't listen to them so they are trying these crooked little pathetic tricks to bring about a government like that of nawaz sharif who would instinctively lick saudi shoes instead of standing up and being independent. their attempts are doomed to fail with the added damage of Pakistani people loosing all good will towards the saudis.
 
Stronger ties with China, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia to take Pakistan out of the mess created by Musharraf/Army, PPP and PMLN.
Government must provide start programs to convert unskilled workers into skill workers.
If we fix our economy, we won’t need to depends on remittances from Arab countries.
 
jupiter2007 said:
Stronger ties with China, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia to take Pakistan out of the mess created by Musharraf/Army, PPP and PMLN.
Government must provide start programs to convert unskilled workers into skill workers.
If we fix our economy, we won’t need to depends on remittances from Arab countries.
we also need to focus on developing our economy to Cather to the large export markets with limited political issues like Europe s well as stable and growing markets like China. If we can also grow our exports to other developing nations, such as in Africa.
 
GumNaam said:
there is no one more unfortunate than someone who ONLY has money to do their bidding. the saudis would be severely dissapointed. with their petro dollars plus a handful of corrupt politicians and wahabi type mullahs, at best they can create another dharna that will also fizzle out. The Pakistani Military Establishment has very little need for the saudis now thanks to the China iran alliance that Pakistan became a bridge for...further more, the saudis are helpless from the blatant threat delivered by the COAS and ISI Chief on the pulling out all of Pakistani forces PLUS denying the nuclear umbrella that the saudis have enjoyed thus far...if Pakistan carries through with this threat, the saudis will literally get butchered by wolves from yemen and vultures from iran with nothing to throw at 'em except their petro-dollars. saudis know that. We won't listen to them so they are trying these crooked little pathetic tricks to bring about a government like that of nawaz sharif who would instinctively lick saudi shoes instead of standing up and being independent. their attempts are doomed to fail with the added damage of Pakistani people loosing all good will towards the saudis.
I agree with almost all your points... However, perhaps the Saudis have done the calculation that with their new Zionist-Arab coalition they no longer need Pakistan's (hesitant) nuclear and military umbrella to take on Iran???

Perhaps the Saudis are now okay with treating pakistan as expendable and their new pivot is to Israel. ???

The Saudis are now assuming pakistan needs them more due to remittance then they need pakistan???...
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Please delete the so call Youtube vloggers , they are not credible source
Somebody who posts a video is just as non- credible as someone who writes a blog...!

However... We have tons and tons of threads based on unsubstantiated blogs... But YouTube is more unsubstantiated... I don't get it??

I say both are questionable sources...

The real question is.... Are the journalist Imran Khan premises somewhat plausible... I'm not talking about probable...
 
Clutch said:
Somebody who posts a video is just as non- credible as someone who writes a blog...!

However... We have tons and tons of threads based on unsubstantiated blogs... But YouTube is more unsubstantiated... I don't get it??

I say both are questionable sources...

The real question is.... Are the journalist Imran Khan premises somewhat plausible... I'm not talking about probable...
All of them stretch the truth but I would rate Imran Riaz Khan higher and more credible then Shabir Shakir and Mubashir Luqman. It does not mean that what IRK is saying is 100% correct.

Pakistani -Saudi relationship is going to change because of fundamental differences in our approach and foreign policies. Saudi don’t think that they are going to need Pakistan in the near future, and If they need any support, they can ask Bangladesh to provide support.
Bangladesh can easily replace Pakistan. During Yemen conflict Bangladeshi Army send whole brigade to support Saudi Army.
 
Now another propoganda most of the times our govs were topple or changed from America's blessing, Saudi can be tool but they never push Pak the way America did.
So i believe lobbyist either they are in media or NGOs wanna try the gov which they can easily manipulate so they can please to their master.
 
GumNaam said:
there is no one more unfortunate than someone who ONLY has money to do their bidding. the saudis would be severely dissapointed. with their petro dollars plus a handful of corrupt politicians and wahabi type mullahs, at best they can create another dharna that will also fizzle out. The Pakistani Military Establishment has very little need for the saudis now thanks to the China iran alliance that Pakistan became a bridge for...further more, the saudis are helpless from the blatant threat delivered by the COAS and ISI Chief on the pulling out all of Pakistani forces PLUS denying the nuclear umbrella that the saudis have enjoyed thus far...if Pakistan carries through with this threat, the saudis will literally get butchered by wolves from yemen and vultures from iran with nothing to throw at 'em except their petro-dollars. saudis know that. We won't listen to them so they are trying these crooked little pathetic tricks to bring about a government like that of nawaz sharif who would instinctively lick saudi shoes instead of standing up and being independent. their attempts are doomed to fail with the added damage of Pakistani people loosing all good will towards the saudis.
Couldn't agree more.

The time when Saudis lost my respect is when they forced us to pull out of Malaysia summit and threatened to send back all Pakistanis.
 
Clutch said:
I agree with almost all your points... However, perhaps the Saudis have done the calculation that with their new Zionist-Arab coalition they no longer need Pakistan's (hesitant) nuclear and military umbrella to take on Iran???

Perhaps the Saudis are now okay with treating pakistan as expendable and their new pivot is to Israel. ???

The Saudis are now assuming pakistan needs them more due to remittance then they need pakistan???...
if that is the case then they are dumber than I thought. they think they'll get security from the zionists (americans & isrealis)?:lol: good luck widdat...they'll need it.
 
