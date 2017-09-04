Saudi Arabia working to bring down PTI Government and wants PML-N Nawaz Sharif back in power!

there is no one more unfortunate than someone who ONLY has money to do their bidding. the saudis would be severely dissapointed. with their petro dollars plus a handful of corrupt politicians and wahabi type mullahs, at best they can create another dharna that will also fizzle out. The Pakistani Military Establishment has very little need for the saudis now thanks to the China iran alliance that Pakistan became a bridge for...further more, the saudis are helpless from the blatant threat delivered by the COAS and ISI Chief on the pulling out all of Pakistani forces PLUS denying the nuclear umbrella that the saudis have enjoyed thus far...if Pakistan carries through with this threat, the saudis will literally get butchered by wolves from yemen and vultures from iran with nothing to throw at 'em except their petro-dollars. saudis know that. We won't listen to them so they are trying these crooked little pathetic tricks to bring about a government like that of nawaz sharif who would instinctively lick saudi shoes instead of standing up and being independent. their attempts are doomed to fail with the added damage of Pakistani people loosing all good will towards the saudis.