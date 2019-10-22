What's new

Saudi Arabia will soon move to normalize ties with Israel, official predicts

Cherub786

Cherub786

Jul 28, 2020
I sincerely hope so, that will be the real stamp of approval to these ongoing Abraham Accords. Apart from Saudi Arabia, other countries that Trump indirectly referred to as "lined up" for peace with Israel are Oman and Morocco. The Hadi government in Yemen and the GNA in Libya should also seriously consider establishing official relations with Israel. It will actually give them the much needed edge in their respective civil wars with the anti-Semitic Houthis and that imbecile warlord Haftar.
Likewise, Iraq should establish relations with Israel so it can escape Iranian domination and dependence on Tehran which has turned it into a satellite state
My own country Canada is one of Israel's best friends and most reliable partners. Here in Canada we have a thriving Jewish community that are so integral to Canadian society. In Canada, the Jewish and Muslim communities get along very well and have many common interests that lead to co-operation regarding issues of religious freedom. Unfortunately, there is a tiny group of Muslims here that are proxies of Iran led by Zafar Bangash who need to be deported. They are a bunch of criminals who are spreading thinly veiled anti-Semitism. The broader Muslim community, especially us Sunnis, disassociate ourselves from those nutcases
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
Cherub786 said:
Jews will stab you in the back in the end anyhow, enjoy your SPLC and ADL protection while you can.

Iran is the only real nation left standing against Khazar-Zionist oppression, all the other countries have been completely compromised.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam

Cherub786 said:
I like how you make it seem like the conflict between Muslims countries and Israel was Iran related and not Palestine and bait al maqdis.

It will always be an issue for Muslims because that area has religious value - no amount of recognition from rulers of one country or block can change that.

The countries who do such a thing, I expect would be the ones who face a net loss in legitimacy both internally and externally (in the Muslim world at least).
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

Jul 28, 2020
JackFell said:
What nonsense. Iranians have backstabbed us the most. Also, the Khazar conspiracy theory is completely debunked thanks to genetic studies.
Iran has caused the most chaos in the Middle East, they have set their proxies to commit genocide against Sunni Muslims in Iraq and Syria. People constantly talk about how Israel is mistreating Palestinians, but the Syrian regime slaughtered and tortured their own people ten millions times more worse than what Israel did to Palestinians, or could even imagine doing to them. Why is everyone screaming "Palestinians, Palestinians" but are completely silent about the suffering of Syrians and Iraqis from their own governments co-operating with Iran and Russia?

If I criticize Israel it is only for not doing enough to save the Arabs from their own regimes, and not doing enough to pulverize Iran. We need more Western interventionism not less
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Cherub786 said:
In the other thread you are crying about there being no "Ummah" but now you are saying Muslim nations should be allied with Israel....... :disagree:..........you either very confused or an indian troll.
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
Cherub786 said:
Are you really even Muslim? You really want Zionist controlled Western governments to bring LGBT, abortion, drag queen story time and other civilisation killing measures in?

LOL at Iran causing the most chaos in the Middle East.
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

Jul 28, 2020
JackFell said:
Umm, no. Western military intervention is not for the purpose of cultural Westernization of the Muslim world. Let me give you the example of Iraq. Thanks to American intervention in 2003, Iraq actually became more Islamic and more conservative with the secularist Baathist regime removed. Western material support to the Mujahideen in the 1980s made Afghanistan more Islamic and saved it from atheism and communism.
The cultural liberalization of the Muslim world is happening because of our own rulers and our own millennial generation that is very far from Islam and is rebelling against our traditional values. The Western powers are not imposing it on us, nor do they wish to. On the contrary, the Western imperialist powers have historically found Islamic fundamentalists to be their favorite partners and the most easy to co-operate with. On the other hand, the Western imperialist powers have always been frustrated with leftists, nationalists and secularists in the Muslim world.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Cherub786 said:
wow what a great plan you have to make countries islamic :lol: what about million die millions injured kids orphans women widow and people lost thier homes bussiniess cities vanished ? it was also part of your plan ?>>

@PAKISTANFOREVER he need Psychiatrist ASAP
 
JackFell

JackFell

Sep 22, 2020
Cherub786 said:
I am talking about internal subversion, not military invasion as was the case in Iraq and Afghanistan.
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

Jul 28, 2020
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam

وعليكم السلام ورحمة الله

Actually, the Arab propaganda machine has made an issue out of Bait al Maqdis and Masjid al-Aqsa where there is no issue at all. I have studied the issue deeply and extensively. The common claim is that Masjid al-Aqsa is in danger from Zionist occupation. But the reality is the entire Temple Mount, or Haram al-Sharif, is under Muslim custody and administration since 1967, and remains so.
The Chief Rabbinate of Israel itself forbids Jews from even visiting the Temple Mount. Most Jews have no interest in constructing a Third Temple. Those that do say it can only be done when the Messiah comes. Others, like the Temple Institute, that want to build the Third Temple now say they will build it without affecting the Islamic shrines and mosque on the Temple Mount.
I believe that the Jews have a right to construct a Third Temple, whether they choose to exercise that right or not. The Romans unjustly destroyed their most holy place two millennia ago, and justice demands that if they want to rebuild it they have every right to.
From a purely Islamic perspective, Masjid al-Aqsa actually refers to the entire Temple Mount and not simply the structure that was built by the Umayyads. If you study Islamic scholarship, you will actually realize that the Umayyads had no authority to construct the Dome of the Rock and the silver domed structure called Masjid al-Aqsa on the Temple Mount. The Khulafa al-Rashidin رضى الله عنهم never built these structures on the Temple Mount. Their intention was that both Muslims and Jews have the right to pray and worship on the Temple Mount. Sayyidina Umar al-Faruq رضى الله عنه never built any structure on the Temple Mount, he merely had it cleaned and removed the trash that the Romans and Christians had thrown on to it, desecrating such a holy place. This is why Jews love sayyidina Umar رضى الله عنه the liberator of Jerusalem, and historically, the seventh century Jews considered him a sort of Messianic figure. Sayyidina Umar رضى الله عنه always consulted sayyidina Ka'b al-Ahbar رضى الله عنه, a Jewish rabbi who converted to Islam, regarding how to deal with Jerusalem and to identify the various holy places there and what should be done with them.

Now from an Islamic perspective, it doesn't matter who has custody or administration over the holy places in Jerusalem. Even if Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and under complete Israeli control it doesn't matter, as long as we Muslims have a right to visit and offer pilgrimage to it. That's part of why some of the Arab states are establishing relations with Israel, so their citizens can freely offer pilgrimage to Jerusalem and worship at Masjid al-Aqsa.
Click to expand...
What internal subversion? Any such internal subversion was actually for the benefit of Islamic fundamentalists and to the detriment of the secularist regimes that rule the Muslim world. I repeat, Western geopolitical policy is for more Islamization of the Muslim world, because Islamic fundamentalists have always been the West's most reliable partners. The pan-Arabists, nationalists and leftists have always been the obstacle for Western interests in the Muslim world.
Many Islamic fundamentalists don't realize this because of nationalist propaganda that makes them anti-West and anti-America.
 
