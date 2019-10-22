Saudi Arabia will soon move to normalize ties with Israel, official predicts

I sincerely hope so, that will be the real stamp of approval to these ongoing Abraham Accords. Apart from Saudi Arabia, other countries that Trump indirectly referred to as "lined up" for peace with Israel are Oman and Morocco. The Hadi government in Yemen and the GNA in Libya should also seriously consider establishing official relations with Israel. It will actually give them the much needed edge in their respective civil wars with the anti-Semitic Houthis and that imbecile warlord Haftar.
Likewise, Iraq should establish relations with Israel so it can escape Iranian domination and dependence on Tehran which has turned it into a satellite state
My own country Canada is one of Israel's best friends and most reliable partners. Here in Canada we have a thriving Jewish community that are so integral to Canadian society. In Canada, the Jewish and Muslim communities get along very well and have many common interests that lead to co-operation regarding issues of religious freedom. Unfortunately, there is a tiny group of Muslims here that are proxies of Iran led by Zafar Bangash who need to be deported. They are a bunch of criminals who are spreading thinly veiled anti-Semitism. The broader Muslim community, especially us Sunnis, disassociate ourselves from those nutcases