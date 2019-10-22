Saudi Arabia will soon move to normalize ties with Israel, official predicts

IbnAbdullah said: Salaam



I like how you make it seem like the conflict between Muslims countries and Israel was Iran related and not Palestine and bait al maqdis.



It will always be an issue for Muslims because that area has religious value - no amount of recognition from rulers of one country or block can change that.



Actually, the Arab propaganda machine has made an issue out of Bait al Maqdis and Masjid al-Aqsa where there is no issue at all. I have studied the issue deeply and extensively. The common claim is that Masjid al-Aqsa is in danger from Zionist occupation. But the reality is the entire Temple Mount, or Haram al-Sharif, is under Muslim custody and administration since 1967, and remains so.

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel itself forbids Jews from even visiting the Temple Mount. Most Jews have no interest in constructing a Third Temple. Those that do say it can only be done when the Messiah comes. Others, like the Temple Institute, that want to build the Third Temple now say they will build it without affecting the Islamic shrines and mosque on the Temple Mount.

I believe that the Jews have a right to construct a Third Temple, whether they choose to exercise that right or not. The Romans unjustly destroyed their most holy place two millennia ago, and justice demands that if they want to rebuild it they have every right to.

From a purely Islamic perspective, Masjid al-Aqsa actually refers to the entire Temple Mount and not simply the structure that was built by the Umayyads. If you study Islamic scholarship, you will actually realize that the Umayyads had no authority to construct the Dome of the Rock and the silver domed structure called Masjid al-Aqsa on the Temple Mount. The Khulafa al-Rashidin رضى الله عنهم never built these structures on the Temple Mount. Their intention was that both Muslims and Jews have the right to pray and worship on the Temple Mount. Sayyidina Umar al-Faruq رضى الله عنه never built any structure on the Temple Mount, he merely had it cleaned and removed the trash that the Romans and Christians had thrown on to it, desecrating such a holy place. This is why Jews love sayyidina Umar رضى الله عنه the liberator of Jerusalem, and historically, the seventh century Jews considered him a sort of Messianic figure. Sayyidina Umar رضى الله عنه always consulted sayyidina Ka'b al-Ahbar رضى الله عنه, a Jewish rabbi who converted to Islam, regarding how to deal with Jerusalem and to identify the various holy places there and what should be done with them.



Now from an Islamic perspective, it doesn't matter who has custody or administration over the holy places in Jerusalem. Even if Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and under complete Israeli control it doesn't matter, as long as we Muslims have a right to visit and offer pilgrimage to it. That's part of why some of the Arab states are establishing relations with Israel, so their citizens can freely offer pilgrimage to Jerusalem and worship at Masjid al-Aqsa.

What internal subversion? Any such internal subversion was actually for the benefit of Islamic fundamentalists and to the detriment of the secularist regimes that rule the Muslim world. I repeat, Western geopolitical policy is for more Islamization of the Muslim world, because Islamic fundamentalists have always been the West's most reliable partners. The pan-Arabists, nationalists and leftists have always been the obstacle for Western interests in the Muslim world.

Many Islamic fundamentalists don't realize this because of nationalist propaganda that makes them anti-West and anti-America.

وعليكم السلام ورحمة الله