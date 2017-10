Just like we don't have policy to interfere in Iran's internal matter our stance is same against any interference in Saudia's internal government mattersSaudia / Iran's own people and leadership can decide the decision of who is next leader of countryLike Syria has right to choose their own leader which they have for past 20 yearsThe Saudi crown prince was selected by the last King and that is their own recognized process of successionAs stated before that is Pakistan's Universal policy for peace for last 50-60 years to have peaceful ties with regional countriesPakistan's Ultimate role is to foster a peaceful region with close collaboration with peaceful countries