Saudi Arabia: We will provide the country with more than 14 thousand kilometers of railways.

Minister of Investment at the International Mining Conference:King Abdullah City will soon be transformed into a special economic zone.. We are working to establish commercial arbitration centers to support the investment environment.. Implementing 80% of the objectives of modernizing investment systems in the KingdomThe addition of 14,000 kilometers of railways will enhance the transportation infrastructureMinister of Energy: - We will attract large investments and create greater localization opportunities - The energy strategy will be announced soon - Saudi Arabia will be the leader in the global energy sector..The largest mineral resources in the Kingdom are estimated at $321 billion in phosphates. $229 billion in gold. $222 billion in copper. $70 billion in iron and uranium.CEO of Barrick Gold Company: - The demand for metals will increase - Copper will be challenged because the world has delayed supporting its discoveries - Saudi Arabia has great mining wealth..