Saudi Arabia wants to invest in Bangladesh

Published at 07:36 pm November 22nd, 2020

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen speaks with Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan during a courtesy meeting at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Sunday, November 22, 2020 Focus BanglaSaudi envoy in Dhaka seeks the foreign minister's help in implementing bilateral instruments signed between the countriesThe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) wants to invest in different sectors of Bangladesh.Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan expressed the interest during a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the state guest house Padma on Sunday.He conveyed the interests of the Saudi public and private investors to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh – particularly mentioning ARAMCO, Acwa Power, Alfanar Group, Engineering Dimension (ED), Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), Daelim KSA, Aljumairah Group, etc.The envoy sought cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help implement the agreements and MOUs signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the recent past.During the meeting, the ambassador apprised the foreign minister of the initiatives to facilitate smooth return of the stranded expatriate Bangladeshis to Saudi Arabia.Dr Momen expressed his satisfaction on the pace of return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to Saudi Arabia, with the help of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka.He assured the ambassador of all cooperation to take the existing bilateral cooperation forward.The foreign minister invited Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Bangladesh in March 2021 to attend the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, or in March 2022 to attend the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.