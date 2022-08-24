What's new

SAUDI ARABIA WANTS 100 MILLION VISITORS BY 2030

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
SAUDI ARABIA WANTS 100 MILLION VISITORS BY 2030


Saudi Arabia Wants 100 Million Tourists by 2030 | Porthole Cruise and Travel News

Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to become a major cruise and travel destination for international travelers in the coming years.
Very ambitious but is it realistic? Around 25 million tourists visited KSA prior to COVID-19 on an annual basis if I am not wrong.

I am not sure if Hajj or Umrah visitors are included in this stated goal.

I heard that 30 million by 2030 (Hajj alone) is the goal.

Saudi Arabia will host 30 million pilgrims by 2030. This is how technology will help

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched several digital services over the years. Read more on Fast Company ME.
Visit Saudi Arabia | Visit Saudi Official Tourism Site

Plan your holiday in Saudi Arabia and explore its ancient heritage and culture, breathtaking outdoor activities and delicious local food.
The potential is definitely there due to the giant size of KSA, its natural beauty, diversity and many historical sites as well as religious tourism such as Makkah and Madinah etc.

Tourism and its related industries could be a nice side income for the country.

Some photos from Saudi Arabia that I saw on a travel blog.

It is very much a hidden gem from personal experience as well. So much to see and some areas are devoid of tourists as well as locals.
 
S10

S10

Nov 13, 2009
I can't think of any reason I would want to visit Saudi Arabia unless I was on Hajj if I was Muslim.

With that said, I have heard a couple of people who lived there saying it was pretty decent.
 
Khan2727

May 28, 2022
S10 said:
I can't think of any reason I would want to visit Saudi Arabia unless I was on Hajj if I was Muslim.

With that said, I have heard a couple of people who lived there saying it was pretty decent.
The natural beauty of the country, amazing hospitality (well-known Arabian hospitality), many ancient historical sites and food is worth a visit. Let alone the beaches and many amazing islands. Excellent infrastructure and one of the most safe countries out there to visit.

KSA is a far better travel destination than most countries in the world. The problem is that it is not very well-known by outsiders due to a very weak PR and past stupid policies. For instance it was harder for a foreigner to get a KSA tourist visa than a visa to North Korea not long ago!
Now the country is opening up and tourist numbers are increasing.

Put it short, it is an amazing country and a hidden gem.

Anyway I am not surprised by your reaction, this is what Western propaganda/PR does to countries.

Catalystic said:
2030 far away still…..woryy about 2023/2024 instead
Nothing wrong with having goals or ambitions. KSA was already the most visited country of West Asia after Turkey which has decades more experience in terms of tourism and a tourism sector.

KSA could easily become one of the most visited countries in the world (it already is) by Hajj and Umrah numbers alone.

If those 30 million hajis by 2030 is correct, that alone is more foreign visitors than 99% of all countries receive on an annual basis.

Of course numbers are one thing, another thing is to actually reach them!
 
FCPX

FCPX

Jul 24, 2013
KSA tourism minister statement "Khateeb specified Sunday that of the 100 million targeted visitors for 2030, 30 million are meant to come from abroad while the rest would be people travelling within Saudi Arabia."

Among the anticipated 30M visitors from abroad would be a large percentage of religious visitors. You can read the full article here.....

https://thearabweekly.com/saudi-eyes-tripling-foreign-tourists-2022-12-million
 

