SAUDI ARABIA WANTS 100 MILLION VISITORS BY 2030​

Saudi Arabia Wants 100 Million Tourists by 2030 | Porthole Cruise and Travel News
Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to become a major cruise and travel destination for international travelers in the coming years.
Very ambitious but is it realistic? Around 25 million tourists visited KSA prior to COVID-19 on an annual basis if I am not wrong.
I am not sure if Hajj or Umrah visitors are included in this stated goal.
I heard that 30 million by 2030 (Hajj alone) is the goal.
Saudi Arabia will host 30 million pilgrims by 2030. This is how technology will help
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched several digital services over the years. Read more on Fast Company ME.
Visit Saudi Arabia | Visit Saudi Official Tourism Site
Plan your holiday in Saudi Arabia and explore its ancient heritage and culture, breathtaking outdoor activities and delicious local food.
The potential is definitely there due to the giant size of KSA, its natural beauty, diversity and many historical sites as well as religious tourism such as Makkah and Madinah etc.
Tourism and its related industries could be a nice side income for the country.
Some photos from Saudi Arabia that I saw on a travel blog.
It is very much a hidden gem from personal experience as well. So much to see and some areas are devoid of tourists as well as locals.
