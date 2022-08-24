SAUDI ARABIA WANTS 100 MILLION VISITORS BY 2030​

S10 said: I can't think of any reason I would want to visit Saudi Arabia unless I was on Hajj if I was Muslim.



With that said, I have heard a couple of people who lived there saying it was pretty decent.

The natural beauty of the country, amazing hospitality (well-known Arabian hospitality), many ancient historical sites and food is worth a visit. Let alone the beaches and many amazing islands. Excellent infrastructure and one of the most safe countries out there to visit.KSA is a far better travel destination than most countries in the world. The problem is that it is not very well-known by outsiders due to a very weak PR and past stupid policies. For instance it was harder for a foreigner to get a KSA tourist visa than a visa to North Korea not long ago!Now the country is opening up and tourist numbers are increasing.Put it short, it is an amazing country and a hidden gem.Anyway I am not surprised by your reaction, this is what Western propaganda/PR does to countries.Nothing wrong with having goals or ambitions. KSA was already the most visited country of West Asia after Turkey which has decades more experience in terms of tourism and a tourism sector.KSA could easily become one of the most visited countries in the world (it already is) by Hajj and Umrah numbers alone.If those 30 million hajis by 2030 is correct, that alone is more foreign visitors than 99% of all countries receive on an annual basis.Of course numbers are one thing, another thing is to actually reach them!