Saudi Arabia vows to help Pakistan’s finances 'as much as it can'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
1670522170555.png

  • Saudi finance minister says kingdom will help Pakistan’s finances.
  • Reserves fall below $7bn for first time since Jan 2019.
  • Earlier this month, Saudia Arabia extended term of $3bn deposit.
Saudi Arabia Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said the kingdom would help Pakistan’s finances as it looks to help shore up alliances with countries struggling due to soaring inflation, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Riyadh, Al Jadaan said the Saudi government will “continue to support Pakistan as much as we can.”

In order to bolster its relationships, the kingdom has taken several steps to provide financial support to Pakistan as the cash-strapped nation desperately seeks support from international partners.

Earlier this month, Saudia Arabia extended the term of a $3 billion deposit to boost foreign currency reserves and help Pakistan in overcoming the economic repercussions of the cataclysmic floods.

The finance minister also shared that Riyadh was also looking to do more investments in Egypt and is planning to start doing deals in Turkey.

“Our relationship with Turkey is improving greatly, and we hope to have investment opportunities,” he said.

“We have started investing aggressively in Egypt and we will continue to look at investment opportunities and that is more important than deposits. Deposits can be pulled but investments stay.”

It should be noted that Pakistan is in dire need of funds as the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell $784 million to $6.7 billion as of December 2.

The decline means the reserves have fallen further from November's barely one month of import cover, even as it battles decades of high inflation and scrambles to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen below the $7 billion level for the first time since January 2019. The current reserves stand at around $6.7 billion — almost equal to $6.6 billion on January 18, 2019.
Saudi Arabia vows to help Pakistan's finances 'as much as it can'

Saudi finance minister says will help Pakistan as cash-strapped nation struggles to overcome economic crisis
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
maithil said:
This settles it then.. They will probably announce a 10 billion package.. enough to last one year..
Click to expand...
If they want to be helpful, they should give grants instead of deposits or loans. There is no sense in adding to stratospheric debts. But to prevent leakage and misuse, it should be in kind. Food, fuel and medicine mainly.
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
epebble said:
If they want to be helpful, they should give grants instead of deposits or loans. There is no sense in adding to stratospheric debts. But to prevent leakage and misuse, it should be in kind. Food, fuel and medicine mainly.
Click to expand...
People tend to forget " grants".. With loans, they remember... Helps lender have a leverage..
 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
maithil said:
People tend to forget " grants".. With loans, they remember... Helps lender have a leverage..
Click to expand...
"Grants" can come with conditions too. for $10 billion grant, they should get the right to appoint their choice of finance minister.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
A hole in the bucket made by corrupts and can t be repaired ... need 4.2 billion to open import LCs.

Corrupt to the core top brass ...
 

