Saudi Arabia & UAE snub phone calls with Biden

BHAN85

BHAN85

Jan 5, 2015
9 Mar, 2022 07:43
Saudi Arabia & UAE snub phone calls with Biden – media
The US wanted to persuade the Gulf states to increase oil production, a report says

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE declined US requests to speak to President Joe Biden in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
:lol:

World is tired of American hipocrisy, double-standards and backstabbings.

All Khasoggi Western massmedia circus was a absolute nonsense, massmedia everyday publishing news about a journalist that nobody in the West give a FCK about him.
It's very tiring see hypocrites Americans giving moral lessons to the world when they are the less moral state over the face of Earth.
It's tiring all that social engineering and endless lies.

And even American partners like Saudi Arabia and UAE are tired of American sh!t.
 
Curious_Guy

Curious_Guy

Sep 27, 2015
Is UAE confused, in security council they absatain, in general assembly they went with west now they refuse biden's call. Whats going on?
 

