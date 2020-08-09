/ Register

Saudi Arabia, UAE invited to Lebanon aid conference, Iran not

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 9, 2020 at 12:27 AM.

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Saudi Arabia, UAE invited to Lebanon aid conference, Iran not: Diplomatic source

    Joseph Haboush

    08 August 2020

    Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC countries will participate in the donor conference on aid to Lebanon set to take place on Sunday. China and Russia will also take part, a senior diplomatic source told Al Arabiya English.

    “Iran was not invited,” the diplomat said. Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq and Arab League representatives will be on the call, which France will host.

    Lebanon is in desperate need of humanitarian and financial aid following last week’s Port of Beirut explosions. So far, 158 have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. Dozens are still missing.

    US President Donald Trump said he would also participate.

    The International Support Group for Lebanon, which will be present, includes the United Nations, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, United Kingdom, and the US, along with the European Union and the Arab League.

    https://english.alarabiya.net/en/Ne...id-conference-Iran-not-Diplomatic-source.html
     
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Lebanese are not stupid
     
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    West deliberately stoking a new civil war.
     
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    Well Saudis and UAE have got money but Iran doesn't. There is no rocket science to their selection criteria.
     
    Big Tank

    Big Tank SENIOR MEMBER

    *France will host the conference*.

    Sums up. These Western scumbags will try to make divisions as they've been doing since thousands of years.
     
