Saudi Arabia, UAE invited to Lebanon aid conference, Iran not: Diplomatic source Joseph Haboush 08 August 2020 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC countries will participate in the donor conference on aid to Lebanon set to take place on Sunday. China and Russia will also take part, a senior diplomatic source told Al Arabiya English. “Iran was not invited,” the diplomat said. Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq and Arab League representatives will be on the call, which France will host. Lebanon is in desperate need of humanitarian and financial aid following last week’s Port of Beirut explosions. So far, 158 have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. Dozens are still missing. US President Donald Trump said he would also participate. The International Support Group for Lebanon, which will be present, includes the United Nations, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, United Kingdom, and the US, along with the European Union and the Arab League. https://english.alarabiya.net/en/Ne...id-conference-Iran-not-Diplomatic-source.html