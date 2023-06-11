What's new

Saudi Arabia turns towards Chinese weapons..

The SC

Talks are currently taking place between Riyadh and Beijing regarding the possibility of selling J-10C combat aircraft to Saudi Arabia, according to the Military Watch website, which specializes in security and defense.

The site report indicates that Saudi Arabia has also expressed interest in purchasing other Chinese equipment, including Sky Saker FX80 and CR500 drones, Cruise Dragon suicide drones, and the HQ-17 short-range air defense system.

Sky Saker FX80
chinese-norinco-attack-uav.jpg


CR500 ‘Golden Eagle’ drones
KW-Norinco-696x522.jpg


2-11.jpg


cr500a-uav-in-mass-production-for-the-pla-weight-500kgs-v0-ekmby4gnu00a1.jpg


Cruise Dragon suicide drones
ac6f26dd0e.jpg


100120611.jpg


HQ-17AE short-range air defense system


The sources pointed out that negotiations on the deal have been taking place for about a year, and have reached an “advanced stage.”

This news comes in light of the strengthening of strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and China, as Saudi Arabia seeks to sell oil in Chinese yuan and use Huawei's fifth-generation communications infrastructure. A project has also been initiated to develop a factory for drones, in cooperation with China, to meet the needs of Saudi Arabia.

Chinese fighter "J-10C"
40548-j102-700_496.jpg


Saudi interest in Chinese aircraft

According to reports, Saudi Arabia is showing strong interest in buying the Chinese FC-31 — a fifth-generation aircraft that is lighter than the J-20 and is expected to enter service in the middle of this decade.

Saudi Arabia's interest in Chinese aircraft comes in the context of a general shift in the Middle East away from complete dependence on Western countries in the field of security and defense. The UAE's purchase of Chinese L-15 trainers in 2021 may have influenced Saudi Arabia's tendency to consider exploring non-Western options to meet its military needs.

China is a rising power in defense and security, developing advanced military technology and offering it at competitive prices. China provides the Arab countries and the Middle East region with an opportunity to cooperate in the field of defense in ways that are in line with their needs and aspirations.
 

