Saudi Arabia to start selling Alcohol

Saudi Arabia considers duty free alcohol sale at airports New plans being examined for transit travellers



By Staff Writer

Wed 19 Oct 2022

Image: Dammam Airport

Saudi Arabia is considering introducing alcohol sales in duty free areas of selected airports, Arabian Business understands.



The plans would see limited sales of alcohol, initially for international transit passengers, in specific airports. It is believed that strict requirements would have to be met, and the sales only available to passengers travelling on designated routes.



No final decision has been made, but a consultation process is underway with key stakeholders, sources said.



Saudi doesn’t need to change alcohol laws for its tourism sector to thrive: Princess Haifa Al-Saud



The sale or consumption of alcohol is currently banned in the kingdom.



Last month the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia is planning to allow a beach resort in its megaproject Neom to serve alcohol.



Scheduled to open as soon as next year, the beach resort on Red Sea’s Sindalah island is expected to offer a premium wine bar, a separate cocktail bar, and a bar for “champagne and desserts,” WSJ reported, citing documents dated January.



