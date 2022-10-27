What's new

Saudi Arabia to sign security cooperation with Bangladesh: Foreign ministry official

DHAKA – Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh are going to sign security cooperation deal during the visit of the Saudi deputy minister.

Foreign ministry officials said Bangladesh home ministry and Saudi interior ministry would sign the agreement.

This agreement will see enhanced cooperation between the two countries in capacity building, skills development and exchange of visits of security personnel between the two countries, a foreign ministry official told The Daily Star last night (October 26, 2022)

The two countries will also sign another agreement called Makkah Road Initiative to facilitate the smooth travel of pilgrims by easing procedures
 
I hope this security cooperation treaty will not stipulate BD to send troops against Hutus in Yemen.

However, BD may seek high tech weapons from SA if there is no restrictions from the USA.
 

