According to Rosoboronexport, the deal allows “production of Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles and cartridges for various purposes.”

Among them was a preliminary deal to purchase S-400 air defense systems and receive “cutting edge technologies” from Russia, SAMI said as cited by Arab News.

The Russian contracts are “expected to play a pivotal role in the growth and development of the military and military systems industry in Saudi Arabia,” SAMI said in a statement.