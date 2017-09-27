What's new

Saudi Arabia to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions after Jan. 1

ASKardar

Oct 2, 2019
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights from Tuesday for a limited number of people with exceptional circumstances.

The interior ministry said all international travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 will be lifted after Jan. 1.

People will be allowed to leave and return to the Kingdom via land, sea and air borders.

The specific date for the lifting of restrictions will be given 30 days before the end of the year and the health ministry may stipulate preventative measures on travelers and transport providers during travel and at airports, ports and stations.

A plan will be announced to allow the performance of Umrah gradually according to developments.

