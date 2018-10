World’s third biggest oil refinery will be installed in Gwadar

October 2, 2018Photo: Sharif Ibrahim/ SAMAA DigitalThey made this commitment during their visit on Tuesday.The oil refinery will also meet the oil needs of Pakistan and China.The delegation is headed by the Saudi foreign minister who was joined by the minister for petroleum.The chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority briefed the team about the free economic zone. Gwadar Development Authority Director-General Dr Sajjad Hussain told them about the CPEC project. The delegation visited the port and desalination plant.Saudi companies will construct the motorway and railways network in Balochistan.