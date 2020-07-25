What's new

Saudi Arabia to Host World Defense Show in March 2022

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,189
19
22,304
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
04.05.2021

https://www.defaiya.com/sites/default/files/images/Saudi-Arabia-to-Host-*************-Show-in-March-2022.jpg

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) founded World Defense Show to cement Saudi Arabia’s position at the heart of the global defense industry and strengthen relationships with existing and potential industry partners.

The first World Defense Show is scheduled to take place from 6-9 March 2022 in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is an ideal host for a defense show of this scale given its strategic location at the center of three continents and global supply chains, as well as its status as one of the world’s largest defense markets.

World Defense Show will support the Kingdom’s vision to localize 50% of its military expenditure by 2030, especially by promoting further collaboration with governments and defense manufacturers around the world.

Over four days, the show will demonstrate interoperability across all defense domains: land, air, sea, security, and satellites in an unprecedented way, creating a unique platform for industry leaders to address one of the industry’s biggest challenges.

Through exhibits, live demos and virtual technologies, World Defense Show will showcase pioneering and innovative solutions offering exhibitors and attendees access to leading local and global industry shapers and decision makers.

Alongside demonstrations of high-tech integrated defense solutions, the show will feature thought leadership platforms, conferences and educational seminars with a focus on next generation defense systems.

World Defense Show is an interactive platform for governments and industry thought leaders from across the global defense and security supply chain, to help shape the future of defense. As the defense industry continues to evolve,

decision-makers are facing more complex choices regarding defense solutions than ever before. This makes interoperability across systems increasingly challenging.

Every two years, the show will provide insight and access to technological innovations that are shaping the defense industry: from start-ups and innovators to established multinationals. As one of the world’s top spenders in the defense sector, Saudi Arabia’s geographic location and international presence allows the kingdom to serve as the ideal location for such a show.



https://www.defaiya.com/news/Region...abia-to-host-*************-show-in-march-2022
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Arabia to Host World Defence Show in 2022
Replies
3
Views
557
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
S
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Egypt, KSA and Egypt sign strategic billion dollar deals
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
BHarwana
The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
Replies
10
Views
581
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom