Saudi Arabia to Host World Defense Show in March 2022

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) founded World Defense Show to cement Saudi Arabia’s position at the heart of the global defense industry and strengthen relationships with existing and potential industry partners.The first World Defense Show is scheduled to take place from 6-9 March 2022 in Riyadh.Saudi Arabia is an ideal host for a defense show of this scale given its strategic location at the center of three continents and global supply chains, as well as its status as one of the world’s largest defense markets.World Defense Show will support the Kingdom’s vision to localize 50% of its military expenditure by 2030, especially by promoting further collaboration with governments and defense manufacturers around the world.Over four days, the show will demonstrate interoperability across all defense domains: land, air, sea, security, and satellites in an unprecedented way, creating a unique platform for industry leaders to address one of the industry’s biggest challenges.Through exhibits, live demos and virtual technologies, World Defense Show will showcase pioneering and innovative solutions offering exhibitors and attendees access to leading local and global industry shapers and decision makers.Alongside demonstrations of high-tech integrated defense solutions, the show will feature thought leadership platforms, conferences and educational seminars with a focus on next generation defense systems.World Defense Show is an interactive platform for governments and industry thought leaders from across the global defense and security supply chain, to help shape the future of defense. As the defense industry continues to evolve,decision-makers are facing more complex choices regarding defense solutions than ever before. This makes interoperability across systems increasingly challenging.Every two years, the show will provide insight and access to technological innovations that are shaping the defense industry: from start-ups and innovators to established multinationals. As one of the world’s top spenders in the defense sector, Saudi Arabia’s geographic location and international presence allows the kingdom to serve as the ideal location for such a show.