Saudi Arabia to Host Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in October

Saturday, 5 September, 2020 - 05:00Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)Riyadh - Asharq Al-AwsatUnder the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) will host in October this year’s Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAIS).The summit, “AI for the Good of Humanity”, will be geld on October 7 and 8.SDAIA said the summit will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in line with the Saudi government’s precautions to safeguard participants from the disease.GAIS will bring together decision-makers, experts and specialists from public and private sectors from Saudi Arabia and around the globe, including technology companies, investors and businessmen.GAIS will address several critical AI-related issues under four main themes: Shaping a New Normal, AI and Governments, AI Governance, and the Future of AI. The topics will be discussed through keynotes, panels and interactive activities.The summit aims to build significant dialogues, whether on recovering from the pandemic or the directions that shape AI. Participants will discuss main strategic factors that will help form an effective and influential AI system and what this means in terms of strategic national options for policymakers. The summit also aims to provide an inspirational vision over the demands of the future for organizers, investors and companies. The summit will also serve as a platform for innovative pioneers who use AI to build a better future for humanity.The summit will tackle global changers and their impact on AI. It will offer presentations on how this technology is used in shaping a new reality that will create a better future for all. It will also highlight the most significant technical challenges AI is facing in the world today and how such technology can be developed in a secure and ethical way.The summit is set to announce the launch of a national strategy for data and AI in Saudi Arabia. The strategy was recently approved by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and is in line with the Kingdom’s pursuit of an economy that is built on data and AI.