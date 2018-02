Saudi Arabia to Contribute Optical Camera to China’s Chang’e-4 Lunar Far Side Mission



​ "Thanks for your interest in SpaceWatch.Global. This content is restricted for registered users. Please, Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content."

By Andrew Jones China’s pioneering Chang’e-4 lunar mission set to launch later this year will carry an optical camera provided by Saudi Arabia as part of international involvement in the mission. The Chang’e-4 mission, which will use the backup to the 2013 Chang’e-3 Moon lander and rover, plans to make an unprecedented soft-landing on theRest of the article is paid content unfortunately.Anyone with more information about this?