What's new

Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,013
25
17,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
628b73b44e3fe02ef8ee89d4.jpeg


The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing for talks to buy Turkish Bayraktar drones, an international news site has said.

“The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has expressed interest in Turkish drones and is ready for talks with the producing company, Baykar,” Lebanon-based Tactical Report wrote on May 22.

The site is known for its feature news on intelligence from Middle Eastern countries.

The allegation drew interest on local media, with daily Milliyet headlining, “Another candidate for Bayraktar.”

“The number of countries that the TB2 drones have been exported to has reached 20,” the daily wrote on May 23.

The company has another unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV), “Bayraktar Akıncı,” a high-altitude long-endurance (HALE). The first three units entered service with the Turkish Armed Forces on Aug. 29, 2021.

According to local reports, Baykar has made a deal with three countries for the sale of “Bayraktar Akıncı.”

The Turkish drones got worldwide fame amid the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War that broke out on Sept. 27, 2020, between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Turkey, as a rising drone power in the international arena, took on a game-changing role in the region by supplying its ally Azerbaijan with UAVs for use in the conflict and significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory.

www.hurriyetdailynews.com

Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report - Turkey News

Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
www.hurriyetdailynews.com www.hurriyetdailynews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

SilentEagle
Serbia considers buying Bayraktar TB-2's
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
Hydration
H
monitor
Albania to buy Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drones
Replies
5
Views
719
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
Zarvan
Latvia to become second NATO member to buy Bayraktar TB2 armed drones
Replies
0
Views
594
Zarvan
Zarvan
dBSPL
Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout
Replies
9
Views
1K
Battlion25
Battlion25
dBSPL
The Iraqi authorities have approved the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 UAVs totalling $100 million from Turkey.
Replies
0
Views
524
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom