Saudi Arabia to build King Salman bin Abdulaziz mosque at Islamabad’s Islamic university

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
This undated photo shows the proposed design of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Mosque that Saudi Arabia will build at the International Islamic University in Islamabad. (Photo courtesy: International Islamic University, Islamabad)
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will build the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Mosque along with a research and cultural center at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad, the institute’s rector told Arab News on Saturday. “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to...
Updated 22 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR
May 02, 202119:22


  • The mosque will be able to accommodate 12,000 worshipers and have a research and cultural center
  • The rector of the International Islamic University says the center will focus on Arabic language, Islamic culture and heritage
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will build the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Mosque along with a research and cultural center at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad, the institute’s rector told Arab News on Saturday.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to build the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Mosque with a capacity of 12,000 worshippers at the new campus of the International Islamic University,” Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said.

“This is not just going to be a mosque but will have a huge complex with a research and cultural center for scholars and students,” he continued, adding that there would also be a library and museum along with an auditorium named after Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

Yasinzai said the project was another evidence of the strong Saudi-Pakistan relationship.

“The research center will focus on Arabic language, Islamic culture and heritage. The center will be equipped with digital technology to provide online Arabic courses from Islamabad to the whole world,” the IIU rector said.

He also informed that researchers from other Muslim countries would also make intellectual contributions to the center.
“Initially, the construction of the mosque was going to cost Rs500 million,” Yasinzai said. “But now the research and cultural center has also been included in the project which will raise its cost.”

He added that the proposed model of the mosque was an exceptional representation of Islamic art and architecture.
In addition to that, the IIU official said Saudi Arabia would send 15 professors from some of the top universities in the kingdom to teach Arabic, Shariah and other Islamic subjects.

“They will come to Islamabad on deputation and will be financed by the Saudi government,” he continued. “The Saudi authorities have also announced 250 fully funded scholarships for needy students in Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on religious harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that people of Pakistan were thankful to the Saudi government for deciding to build the mosque.

“This grand mosque will have the capacity to accommodate 10,000 men and 2,000 women,” he told Arab News. “It will be yet another monument of the Saudi-Pak friendship and lead to better progress in the bilateral relations of the two countries.”

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman bin Abdulaziz mosque at Islamabad’s Islamic university (arabnews.pk)
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Dec 7, 2017
Oh God, not this again. Another Saudi funded mosque - what can go wrong. TLP mullah Hooligans have already destabilized the country, and now more of this. The government and military are honesty without a back-bone, and keeping people of Pakistan as hostages to this never ending foreign funded destabilization.
 
zoundzforever

zoundzforever

Sep 6, 2013
Which saudi funded mosque tried to destabilise Pakistan?
ARMalik said:
Oh God, not this again. Another Saudi funded mosque - what can go wrong. TLP mullah Hooligans have already destabilized the country, and now more of this. The government and military are honesty without a back-bone, and keeping people of Pakistan as hostages to this never ending foreign funded destabilization.
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
ARMalik said:
Oh God, not this again. Another Saudi funded mosque - what can go wrong. TLP mullah Hooligans have already destabilized the country, and now more of this. The government and military are honesty without a back-bone, and keeping people of Pakistan as hostages to this never ending foreign funded destabilization.
Calm your tits. it's a freaking MOSQUE and could even become a tourist destination depending on how it is build that design looks good
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Feb 25, 2021
I am not an unbeliever person, don't get me wrong. However, I think that today many leaders misjudge the issue of leaving a mark for the future.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Dec 7, 2017
zoundzforever said:
Which saudi funded mosque tried to destabilise Pakistan?
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Calm your tits. it's a freaking MOSQUE and could even become a tourist destination depending on how it is build that design looks good
Wow, that had an immediate impact meaning I have stepped on someone's tail ! One is a "NEW RECRUIT" and the other one a newbie. Seems like a single person with Multiple IDs on this forum. :lol:

@MODS, please check these people's I.P address.
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
ARMalik said:
Wow, that had an immediate impact meaning I have stepped on someone's tail ! One is a "NEW RECRUIT" and the other one a newbie. Seems like a single person with Multiple IDs on this forum. :lol:

@MODS, please check these people's I.P address.
Reported for this shxt and the personal insults. Yes you did step on someones tail. Who would be against that beautiful piece of art and tourist attraction potential
 
