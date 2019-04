The Pentagon is said to be frustrated that Saudi Arabia made a deal with Russia for the TOS-1A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).



Tactical Report has prepared a 330-word report to shed more light on the Pentagon’s position and the Saudi reaction.



Note that the TOS-1A MLRS is mounted on a tank chassis and is designed to launch unguided thermobaric rockets using a fuel-air explosive and are suited for attacking heavily-fortified positions.

