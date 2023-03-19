Saudi Arabia tells Pakistan: No more easy money Saudi Arabia and the IMF are both demanding economic reforms from Pakistan, with the kingdom no longer prepared to bailout Islamabad

IMF puts damper on loan deal, sets new condition for Pakistan Lender seeks written assurance of financing from friendly countries Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE by June 30

Saudi Arabia's decision to refuse to provide any further bailouts or interest-free loans to Pakistan has left the government in Islamabad in shock and has prompted the finance minister to complain that even friendly countries aren’t keen on helping Pakistan out of its economic emergency.Pakistan is in dire need of sustained US dollar inflows to avoid defaulting on nearly $80bn of international loan repayments over the next three and a half years. The country is currently sitting on just $3bn in foreign exchange reserves.on another hand,