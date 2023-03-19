Saudi Arabia tells Pakistan: No more easy money

This is excellent news; there should have been no free handouts without accountability from the beginning. As a business owner, I'm responsible to my family and other shareholders when I borrow. Every penny I put into work has to be documented and explained; I have to show them ROI or lack thereof. We wouldn't have been in this situation if the world had been strict with Pakistanis from day one; the other problem I see is these envelope journalists who manipulated news and violated a journalist's oath to be fair and impartial. They intentionally misguided people. There is no greater sin they could've committed.



"The current prime minister has a 77-member ministerial cabinet, the largest in the world; they all receive full perks and privileges. So why would the Saudis help you if you continue to afford yourself such luxuries while they are putting themselves through a cost-cutting drive?" he told MEE.



I mean, look at this cabinet size. A hyperpower like the U.S. doesn't have a big cabinet, and we are talking about a broke hood rat country with a 77-member cabinet.



They can run as much as they want, no one will give them any money, and the world is holding its breath to see where things are headed next 2-3 years, and they do not have time to give anything to freeloaders.



Overseas Pakistanis will contribute, but even that support among PTI followers is down financially. But, as we all know, with a blow of COAS, things can change overnight; courts open at 3 AM in the middle of the night, when they have a backlog of 30 years of cases and some cases running over 50+ years waiting for Imam Madhi to come and resolve them.