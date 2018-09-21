What's new

Saudi Arabia: South Korean K2 tanks can be a potential candidate

Korea's best-selling K2 Black panther is estimated to have been exported to the Middle East.

According to defense industry and weapons specialists on the 18th, Middle Eastern countries are interested in the K2 Black panther Tank, which has been delayed due to the controversy over the power pack (transmission and engine combination) at the heart of the tank for 10 years.

In particular, Oman, which is promoting the introduction of 76 trains (US $ 840 million), conducted a performance evaluation on trains purchased in July of last year. K2 has passed the evaluation, and negotiations are underway for export.

At the time, the Turkish Altai tanks, which competed with K2 as potential candidates for exporting to Oman, did not pass the test due to stopping the test.

Altay tanks are made by importing the technology of Hyundai Rotem, the manufacturer of K2 tanks, and installed the power pack, which is the heart of the tank, with German technology, but the operation stopped during the driving test.

On the other hand, the K2 Black panther successfully passed the driving test, and it was reported that DX Korea, which was a domestic defense exhibition in October last year, showed a positive evaluation by showing a hot firepower test at the promotion training center.

Oman's defense media and experts said that Korea's K2 tanks are likely to be introduced in the next project, saying that some of the K2's equipment, such as air filters, will be supplemented for desert topography operations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is also pushing for the introduction of 300 units of tanks, but there is also an analysis that the K2 tanks can be a potential candidate.

https://m.nocutnews.co.kr/news/5120243#_enliple
 
Please note that this is just a potential procurement by Saudi Arabia who has been looking for 300 new tanks for its land forces.. and the potential get better with the possibility of TOT that neither the US nor France can or will provide..

 
K-2 : 55 tons
ALTAY : 65 tons

both K2 and ALTAY uses same German 120mm gun and same German MTU Engine
ALTAY has superior fire control system Aselsan VOLKAN-III

Leopard2A7, ALTAY and K2 are in top3 in the world
 
Altay tanks are made by importing the technology of Hyundai Rotem, the manufacturer of K2 tanks, and installed the power pack, which is the heart of the tank, with German technology, but the operation stopped during the driving test.
Altay will have domestic engine on 41st tank. First 40 will have German engine.

At the time, the Turkish Altai tanks, which competed with K2 as potential candidates for exporting to Oman, did not pass the test due to stopping the test.
@cabatli_53 do you know about it ?
 
Please note that this is just a potential procurement by Saudi Arabia.who has been looking for 300 new tanks for its land forces.. and the potential get better with the possibility of TOT that neither the US nor France can or will provide..

Are they not considering an indigenous tank ever? Even if all the systems are not indigenous but a good percentage are it will still be good for Saudi Arabia. Again, I don't see why a tank could be developed with other Arab states such as Jordan which can provide valuable things. Jordan could provide the Falcon turret, the chassis and armor could be developed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Even if the firing system and other systems are foreign the system would still be branded as indigenous.
 
Are they not considering an indigenous tank ever? Even if all the systems are not indigenous but a good percentage are it will still be good for Saudi Arabia. Again, I don't see why a tank could be developed with other Arab states such as Jordan which can provide valuable things. Jordan could provide the Falcon turret, the chassis and armor could be developed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Even if the firing system and other systems are foreign the system would still be branded as indigenous.
That is a good question..KSA is working on the high tech of the tank.. one of these days you'll hear about a new Tank, since the chassis and armour is the easiest part.. Egypt and Jordan have the experience in the Tank body and armour.. the engine might be local too..most are working on it.. TOT for the canon is important. I think Egypt and the UAE might already have it.. So it is just a question of time before seeing an indigenous tank in the region.. mainly adapted to desert warfare..
 
Bro, Altay is heavier, bigger and more armored cousin of K-2 so K-2 may perform better performance in desert conditions but there is not a failure like “stopping” in Oman trials. Altay is designed to challenge Greek Leopard-2A6 tanks in flat terrains of Thrace and Soviet tanks in Southern terrains’ threat environment. If we wanted to develop a tank which will be convenient to desert or rough mountainous conditions, We would have designed Altay with 5-6 road wells with a weight of 45-50t class but Altay is direct competitor of Leopard2A6/7 family, not K-2.

An image from Oman
upload_2019-3-19_18-31-30.jpeg
 
Bro, Altay is heavier, bigger and more armored cousin of K-2 so K-2 may perform better performance in desert conditions but there is not a failure like “stopping” in Oman trials. Altay is designed to challenge Greek Leopard-2A6 tanks in flat terrains of Thrace and Soviet tanks in Southern terrains’ threat environment. If we wanted to develop a tank which will be convenient to desert or rough mountainous conditions, We would have designed Altay with 5-6 road wells with a weight of 45-50t class but Altay is direct competitor of Leopard2A6/7 family, not K-2.

An image from Oman
altay really looks badass
 
Bro, Altay is heavier, bigger and more armored cousin of K-2 so K-2 may perform better performance in desert conditions but there is not a failure like “stopping” in Oman trials. Altay is designed to challenge Greek Leopard-2A6 tanks in flat terrains of Thrace and Soviet tanks in Southern terrains’ threat environment. If we wanted to develop a tank which will be convenient to desert or rough mountainous conditions, We would have designed Altay with 5-6 road wells with a weight of 45-50t class but Altay is direct competitor of Leopard2A6/7 family, not K-2.

An image from Oman
I think you mean Russian tanks. Also, any type of fire-and-forget top attack missile will destroy an Altay no doubt. If Greece got Javelins you can expect a tank graveyard because APS systems have not been tested against top-attack missiles before.

I quote Wikipedia here.
Top attack ATGMs like FGM-148 Javelin (USA) and Trigat (Germany) attack the tank turret's top, requiring the active protection system to attack nearly vertically, for which turret might have not been designed. The same is true for an RPG being fired in a steep downward angle from an elevated location at a target below"
 
