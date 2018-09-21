Saudi Arabia: South Korean K2 tanks can be a potential candidate

Korea's best-selling K2 Black panther is estimated to have been exported to the Middle East.According to defense industry and weapons specialists on the 18th, Middle Eastern countries are interested in the K2 Black panther Tank, which has been delayed due to the controversy over the power pack (transmission and engine combination) at the heart of the tank for 10 years.In particular, Oman, which is promoting the introduction of 76 trains (US $ 840 million), conducted a performance evaluation on trains purchased in July of last year. K2 has passed the evaluation, and negotiations are underway for export.At the time, the Turkish Altai tanks, which competed with K2 as potential candidates for exporting to Oman, did not pass the test due to stopping the test.Altay tanks are made by importing the technology of Hyundai Rotem, the manufacturer of K2 tanks, and installed the power pack, which is the heart of the tank, with German technology, but the operation stopped during the driving test.On the other hand, the K2 Black panther successfully passed the driving test, and it was reported that DX Korea, which was a domestic defense exhibition in October last year, showed a positive evaluation by showing a hot firepower test at the promotion training center.Oman's defense media and experts said that Korea's K2 tanks are likely to be introduced in the next project, saying that some of the K2's equipment, such as air filters, will be supplemented for desert topography operations.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is also pushing for the introduction of 300 units of tanks, but there is also an analysis that the K2 tanks can be a potential candidate.