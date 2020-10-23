Saudi Arabia Signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 16:30A session on the first day of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh. SPAAsharq Al-AwsatThe Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei in areas of artificial intelligence (AI) at a summit in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.SDAIA and Alibaba Cloud announced at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh an MoU to partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s path to develop smart cities through AI, SPA said."Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has clear goals to transform KSA cities into smart ones by unlocking the value of city data as a national asset to realize Vision 2030 aspirations," said Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghandi, President of SDAIA.SDAIA and Huawei signed an MOU to recognize Arabic language and character using AI technology and with the help of researchers from the Kingdom and Huawei, according to SDAIA's Twitter account.SDAIA is seeking IBM's help in developing "real use cases" of AI in areas of health, energy and other sectors, as well as training through a strategic relationship, it said.