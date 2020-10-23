What's new

Saudi Arabia Signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,058
19
21,071
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 16:30



A session on the first day of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh. SPA

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei in areas of artificial intelligence (AI) at a summit in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDAIA and Alibaba Cloud announced at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh an MoU to partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s path to develop smart cities through AI, SPA said.

"Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has clear goals to transform KSA cities into smart ones by unlocking the value of city data as a national asset to realize Vision 2030 aspirations," said Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghandi, President of SDAIA.

SDAIA and Huawei signed an MOU to recognize Arabic language and character using AI technology and with the help of researchers from the Kingdom and Huawei, according to SDAIA's Twitter account.

SDAIA is seeking IBM's help in developing "real use cases" of AI in areas of health, energy and other sectors, as well as training through a strategic relationship, it said.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2580276/saudi-arabia-signs-mous-ibm-alibaba-and-huawei-ai
 
Wilhelm II

Wilhelm II

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2019
961
0
655
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Egypt
The SC said:
Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 16:30



A session on the first day of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh. SPA

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei in areas of artificial intelligence (AI) at a summit in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDAIA and Alibaba Cloud announced at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh an MoU to partner in supporting Saudi Arabia’s path to develop smart cities through AI, SPA said.

"Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has clear goals to transform KSA cities into smart ones by unlocking the value of city data as a national asset to realize Vision 2030 aspirations," said Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghandi, President of SDAIA.

SDAIA and Huawei signed an MOU to recognize Arabic language and character using AI technology and with the help of researchers from the Kingdom and Huawei, according to SDAIA's Twitter account.

SDAIA is seeking IBM's help in developing "real use cases" of AI in areas of health, energy and other sectors, as well as training through a strategic relationship, it said.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2580276/saudi-arabia-signs-mous-ibm-alibaba-and-huawei-ai
Click to expand...
We must avoid the china
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,058
19
21,071
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Wilhelm II said:
We must avoid the china
Click to expand...
No ne can avoid China.. and mostly in very advanced civilian technologies..
China is also a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia.. It is good to get the technologies needed from China when not available from the West..it is smart to keep up with high tech by all means..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top