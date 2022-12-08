Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei to build high-tech complexes in Saudi cities​

Thursday 08/12/2022CAIRO - Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.The MoU was signed during the Chinese president's visit to Saudi Arabia which Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world.