Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei to build high-tech complexes in Saudi cities

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei to build high-tech complexes in Saudi cities​

Saudi Arabia’s memorandum of understanding with Huawei Technologies includes cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities.
Thursday 08/12/2022

CAIRO - Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.

The MoU was signed during the Chinese president's visit to Saudi Arabia which Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world.

I posted a list of Sino-Saudi potential projects on a different threat about Xi's visit to KSA. Tech cooperation was on that list in the new Saudi tech city.
 
The KSA is looking more like a Chinese ally nowadays than a US ally. I think they might be the target of a regime change operation soon.
 
The KSA is looking more like a Chinese ally nowadays than a US ally. I think they might be the target of a regime change operation soon.
No. Biden just provided MBS complete immunity from any prosecution.

NATO, US, KSA, Turkiye, Pakistan and China are forming an alliance.
 

