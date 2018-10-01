What's new

Saudi Arabia Signs Deal on Delivery, Joint Production of Sputnik V Vaccine with Russia

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
19,817
19
20,659
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 15:45





A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia August 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi enterprise Saudi Chemical and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have signed a memorandum of understanding on the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the Kingdom, Saudi Chemical said in a statement.

"The MoU first envisions delivery and distribution of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia and secondly, transfer of the vaccine development technology and corresponding training of the personnel," the statement read.

The memorandum is in effect for a year and is subject to approval by Saudi regulating bodies, reported the Sputnik news agency.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund previously said that it was in touch with Riyadh regarding Phase 3 of clinical tests of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia and its development in the country.

Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, in August. It is being jointly developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The head of the investment fund, Kirill Dmitriev has stated that more than 20 nations have applied for the purchase of a billion Russian coronavirus vaccine shots.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...ery-joint-production-sputnik-v-vaccine-russia
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with China to Conduct 9 Million Virus Tests COVID-19 Coronavirus 2
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates Putin visits Saudi Arabia - Numerous deals & agreements signed Middle East & Africa 19
Jyotish Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to sign media agreement Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
The SC Zarif: Ready to sign non-aggression pact with Saudi Arabia Middle East & Africa 49
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA China and Saudi Arabia signed a total of 35 "One Belt, One Road" cooperation agreements China & Far East 19
zeroboy MoUs and Agreement signing ceremony between Government of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Jyotish Qatar removes Saudi Arabia from traffic signs Middle East & Africa 1
The SC Saudi Arabia, South Africa Co-sign MoI to Construct Refinery, Petrochemical Complex Middle East & Africa 0
haidian Chinese firms and Katerra sign multi-billion housing deals in Saudi Arabia Middle East & Africa 0
haidian Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign three deals on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Central & South Asia 10

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top