Saudi Arabia signs a contract to use Hyperloop technology, the fastest means of transportation in the region

It covers the distance between Riyadh and Jeddah in just 46 minutes..On Thursday, the Saudi Ministry of Transport signed a contract with Virgin Hyperloop One to conduct a preliminary study on the use of Hyperloop technology in the field of transporting passengers and goods in the Kingdom.Virgin Hyperloop One is developing hyperloop technology, and DP World holds the largest share of the investment.Under the contract, Virgin Hyperloop One will conduct joint research in hyperloop science and technologies and exchange technical visits for officials and specialists in the field of transportation.The project comes within the objectives of the Saudi Ministry of Transport to plan for the future of modern transportation systems and attract modern technology to facilitate and provide several smart modes of transportation.This agreement is the latest step in a series of existing partnerships in Saudi Arabia, which include the Misk Foundation and the Economic Cities Authority, in addition to King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.