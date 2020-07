Saudi Arabia will manufacture multi-tasking, four-wheel drive armoured vehicles, compatible with all conditions and specifications of military use, top Saudi officials said.The Dahna vehicles have undergone all the standard motor tests according to international classifications, they said as a deal was signed to this effect.An agreement to locally manufacture armored military vehicles has been signed between the Saudi General Directorate of Border Guard and the Military Industries Corporation (MIC).The deal was signed at the General Authority for Military Industries’ (GAMI) headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Ohali, the head of MIC, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Madi, and the director general of the Border Guards, Lt. Gen. Awad bin Eid Al Balawi.Al Ohali said local manufacturing of the new vehicles, known as Dahna, was part of GAMI’s strategy to achieve national priorities, develop legislation on the establishment of military manufacturing contracts, and support and empower local manufacturers.Al Madi expressed his pride at MIC’s capabilities and the national talents, who were qualified according to the latest international manufacturing technologies.“The Dahna vehicle has undergone all the standard motor tests according to international classifications. It is a multi-tasking, four-wheel-drive vehicle compatible with all conditions and specifications of military use,” Al Madi said.Al Balawi said: “This project will play a major role in the development of the matrix of armored vehicles for the border guards. It will provide training for operators, technicians, and trainers in line with the requirements of the next phase in accordance with the highest standards.“Those standards aim at raising the efficiency and qualification of the Saudi border guards to perform their tasks efficiently in effective partnership with national institutions,” he added.