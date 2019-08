Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Set to Build First Wind-Power Plant

Saudi Arabia’s 1st Wind Farm Receives Strikingly Low Bid Prices

UK Firms Seek Wind Power Partnerships in Saudi Arabia

WIND ENERGY IN SAUDI ARABIA: TSK WILL BUILD THE FIRST WIND FARM FOR 40 MILLION



1353/5000TSK will install the wind turbines of the first wind farm in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the Middle East, with a power of 400 megawatts.

Commissioning of First Wind Turbine in Turaif