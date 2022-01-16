Saudi Arabia seeks to acquire Chinese-made HQ-17AE air defense system

After acquiring the Chinese 3D TWA radar system, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces are seeking to acquire HQ-17AE air defense systems, according to press sources.China had announced that the HQ-17AE troop-associated field air defense missile system, dubbed "Low-altitude Aircraft Hunter", is available for export.Designed for export, the HQ-17AE was developed by the Second Academy of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), and it has a series of high performance standards and is integrated with many advanced technologies.Citing CASIC, state-owned Global Times reported that the system is capable of intercepting high-performance targets and resisting intense attack, while integrating all functions into a single wheeled vehicle for off-road mobility.The HQ-17AE uses advanced technologies including an all solid-state phased array radar, vertical launch missile system, fast-rotating direct force system and rotatable tail wings, giving the air defense missile system fast reaction time and adaptability to complex electromagnetic environments in The battlefield, as the vehicle can launch missiles while moving, and can communicate with other vehicles through the Internet during combat.The system can intercept not only fixed-wing aircraft, armed helicopters, drones, tactical air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation air-to-surface missiles and subsonic cruise missiles, but also more challenging targets such as stealth aircraft, supersonic cruise missiles and missiles.The vehicle can run at a maximum speed of 90 km per hour, and at a speed of 25 km per hour when engaged in combat, according to a China Central Television (CCTV) report.Each HQ-17AE vehicle can carry eight missiles, and is able to direct four missiles at attacking four targets simultaneously, as it has the superior ability to intercept multiple targets.Background: