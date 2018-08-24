Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for female rights activist: campaigners



Endangering the security of the state, conspiring against it, collaborating with enemies, trying to incite hate and hostility towards the state and by default the people in a crucial time where KSA is booming on all fronts and reforms are taking place, should not be tolerated regardless if it occurs from the secular lot/"further reforms lot" or the reactionary Mullah lot. MbS and the leadership is doing an balancing act. So far successfully. This balancing act cannot be gambled with as the future of KSA (at least the immediate) is at stake.



Almost everything that those "activists" have called for, for years, have been done in the past 2-3 years. What more do they want? They will never be satisfied.



Western-style democracy does not work anywhere outside of the West. Ever wondered why? Why is it not working in China (1.4 billion people), South Asia (2 billion people), Africa (1 billion +), Latin America (close to 1 billion people), Arab world (500 million people) and most of the world? Why did it take the Europeans 100's upon 100's years to develop it after centuries of bloody wars and conflicts of all kind (during WW1 and WW2 100 million Europeans died alone)? Yet it is far from optimal. Look what is going on in Scandinavia thanks to democracy. People have never been as tired of politics and politicians.



Democracy is the (supposedly) LEAST BAD system that we have currently. Democracy in KSA could relatively easily be implemented but the end result would be bad. Should I tell you why? Kuwait next door is a perfect example of this. Jordan another. Could mention other examples.



It would be a mess as every town, city, province, region, historic region, clan, tribe, important families etc. would be voting on their own. Shafi's would be voting for other Shafi'is, if religious. Sufis for other Sufis if religious. Hanbalis for other Hanbalis. Malikis for other Malikis. Twelvers for other Twelvers. Zaydis for other Zaydis. Ismailis for other Ismailis. Rural people (the few that remain) would be voting for other rural people. Less-to-do people would be voting for mostly populists with empty promises. Instead of just a few 1000 people stealing public money, we could have a 10 times higher number in a "democracy".



Did you know that the 72 year old democracy Italy, is as corrupt as KSA? In fact more on many fronts.



That it has had 70+ governments in 72 years? Is that stability?







Look what democracy did in the US? It elected Trump. In the UK, you had Brexit that has the potential to ruin the UK economically. Tons of examples of why this system is far from being perfect either.



Monarchies like the GCC states are scoring the best results in the Muslim, developing and Arab world and on par with many WESTERN democracies? How come?



Moving towards a democratic system can only happen through the continued domestic reforms and people slowly being emerged in such concepts that transcend those issues related to personal gain, commitment etc. Not even talking about clashes between reformists and conservatives. Instead we have a powerful state where decision making is relatively easy and not too complicated or takes too long time.



Peaceful activists are yet to be executed in KSA.Such games have been played by certain "clerics" as well in recent years and they have been arrested and dealt with similarly.From 1994 until 2001 OBL (half Yemeni and half Syrian, although born in KSA and with Saudi Arabian citizenship that was stripped off him back in 1994) and his likes were called dissidents and "peaceful activists" by the Western media. To this very day the likes of the UK are hosting wanted terrorists in London that are inciting Saudi Arabians in the UK and the Saudi Arabian and Arab diaspora against KSA and poisoning their minds. Examples are Al-Faqih andand the physicistAl-Massari.Bandar bin Sultan told it back in 2001 on live US television and completely outwitted the clueless host which even numerous Americans on the comment section openly admit to.