Saudi Arabia Says Rejects Any Threat to Regional Stability

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 05:00Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chairs a cabinet meeting in Neom. (SPA)Asharq Al-AwsatThe Saudi government stressed on Tuesday its keenness on the unity, sovereignty and safety of Arab territories, saying it rejects any threat to the region.Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the cabinet meeting that was held via videoconference in Neom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The cabinet reviewed various regional developments, underlining the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and support to all efforts aimed at reaching a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause. The solution should allow the Palestinians to establish their own independent state, according to the 1967 borders, international resolutions and the 2002 Arab peace initiative, and with East Jerusalem as its capital, it added.King Salman also briefed the ministers on the details of the message he received from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and the telephone calls he held with each of Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Discussions with the world leaders tackled the G20 meetings and their efforts to combat the pandemic. Saudi Arabia is the 2020 president of the G20. King Salman stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on working with the global group in supporting the world economy, easing the impact of the pandemic and returning to normal life.The cabinet also highlighted King Salman’s speech before the launch of the L20 Workers Communication Group in the G20 last week. In his remarks, delivered on his behalf by Human Resources Minister Ahmed al-Rajhi, King Salman stated that combating the pandemic and its health, social and economic impact was a top priority for the G20.The ministers also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ranking first among G20 countries in digital competitiveness, saying it was a product of the support provided by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the telecommunications and informational technology sectors in recent years.On Yemen, the cabinet condemned the hostile terrorist escalation by the Iran-backed Houthi militias and their attempt to attack civilian targets in the Kingdom with ballistic missiles and armed drones. It hailed the Arab coalition for thwarting such threats and taking the necessary precautions to protect civilians.