Saudi Arabia is set to produce at least 65 million pieces of military spare parts as part of their aim to expand local for arms manufacturing.



The announcement on Tuesday comes after the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced on last May the launching of a national state company for arms manufacturing to produce thousands of jobs in the kingdom.



The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is part of the kingdom’s 2030 Vision.



Maj. Gen. Eng. Attiya al-Malki, the General Director of the General Directorate of Local Manufacturing Support at the Saudi Ministry of Defense, revealed progress in the manufacturing process of spare parts and complementary military industries in Saudi Arabia.



Malki presented a number of samples and differences in prices on Tuesday between locally produced pieces that cost 50,000 SAR and other similar parts and compared them to previously imported ones that cost in the millions of riyals.



“A piece used to cost 33,000 riyals was manufactured locally at a cost of 127 riyals only, as well as the arrival of some parts was delayed for about 4 years,” Maliki said during a workshop hosted by the Industrial Committee of the Eastern Chamber.



He further pointed out that total number of the local manufactured parts in the past years did not exceed 182 items in 2010, but through the direction and support of the government, the number of products manufactured locally reached about 5,427 items in 2017, more than 65 million pieces of these items were made with more than 12 local projects in Saudi Arabia.

