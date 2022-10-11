What's new

Saudi Arabia says female Umrah pilgrims will no longer need a male guardian

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
835
0
1,064
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Saudi Arabia says female Umrah pilgrims will no longer need a male guardian​

The kingdom also announces the lifting of health restrictions on Egyptians performing Umrah


Umrah pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. AP

The National

Oct 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia has announced that a male guardian, or mahram, is no longer required to accompany a female pilgrim who wishes to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from any part of the world.

Speaking at the Saudi embassy in Cairo, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah also announced that the kingdom is lifting all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah pilgrims, upon a directive from King Salman.

He said that there is no quota or ceiling for the number of Umrah visas to be issued for Muslims from all over the world.

“Any Muslim coming to the kingdom with any type of visa can perform Umrah,” the Saudi Gazette reported.

The minister also referred to the efforts made by the kingdom regarding the introduction and use of modern technologies and the digitisation of services for those who wish to visit the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, announced the abolition of all health conditions and restrictions for Egyptian pilgrims. SPA

These included using robots to provide some services to pilgrims, as well as developing the Nusk platform, which makes available many facilities for those visiting the Grand Mosque.

"It is possible to book an Umrah permit through the platform within a short period of time, and after that, the visa can be obtained within 24 hours,” Dr Al Rabiah added.

The minister also spoke about rapid developments at the Two Holy Mosques and other holy sites regarding the infrastructure and organisation to receive the expected increases in the number of pilgrims and visitors.

Good steps. In particular the highlighted part.
 
Destranator said:
Wow...welcome to 1200 AD.
Women were throughout all of Islamic history required to travel with a mahram when visiting Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah until now. So for 1400 straight years. Do a little bit of research before showcasing your ignorance for all to see.
 
Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
Khan2727 said:
Women were throughout all of Islamic history required to travel with a mahram when visiting Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah until now. So for 1400 straight years. Do a little bit of research before showcasing your ignorance.
Yes, "Islamic history" is limited to only Makkah and Madina.
 
Destranator said:
Yes, "Islamic history" is limited to only Makkah and Madina.
The point is that the requirement for a mahram was the normalized and traditional practice for the Rashidun, Umayyad, Abbasid, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Ottaman, Makkah Sharifate, Kingdom of Hijaz, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (basically all Islamic powers that ever held control or nominal control of Makkah and Madinah) to follow this practice.

So once again, your ignorance is your own problem. You can't probably locate Makkah nor Madinah on a world map, so expecting you to have any grasp of Islamic history is probably asking too much.
 
Khan2727 said:
The point is that the requirement for a mahram was the normalized and traditional practice for the Rashidun, Umayyad, Abbasid, Fatimid, Ayyubid, Ottaman, Makkah Sharifate, Kingdom of Hijaz, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (basically all Islamic powers that ever held control or nominal control of Makkah and Madinah) to follow this practice.

So once again, your ignorance is your own problem. You can't probably locate Makkah nor Madinah on a world map, so expecting you to have any grasp of Islamic history is probably asking too much.
There is not such restriction in the Quran. As for Hadiths, these were narrated at a certain time and context.
The entire world has moved on including most of the Muslim world - Saudis should too.
 
Destranator said:
There is not such restriction in the Quran. As for Hadiths, these were narrated at a certain time and context.
The entire world has moved on including most of the Muslim world - Saudis should too.
Which part of my posts did you not understand?

The requirement of Muslim women for a mahram when travelling to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah have been upheld for 1400 years by ALL Islamic caliphates and entities that have ever controlled Makkah and Madinah. Saudi Arabia are the ones that have now removed this condition for the first time.

I am clearly wasting my time here explaining banalities to you.
 
Khan2727 said:
Which part of my posts did you not understand?

The requirement of Muslim women for a mahram when travelling to Makkah and Madinah for Hajj and Umrah have been upheld for 1400 years by ALL Islamic caliphates and entities that have ever controlled Makkah and Madinah. Saudi Arabia are the ones that have now removed this condition for the first time.

I am clearly wasting my time here explaining banalities to you.
You're the idiot who is obsessed with centuries old caliphates. Go put your women on a leash and maybe start living in a cave too to add atmosphere.
 
Destranator said:
You're the idiot who is obsessed with centuries old caliphates. Go put your women on a leash and maybe start living in a cave too to add atmosphere.
Why are you having a seizure you brain dead low IQ Bengali retard? Where have I ever voiced any support or the opposite for this 1400 year old rule/tradition?

I am merely explaining what the Islamic consensus has been on this practice for the past 1400 years but it seems that your tiny brain is incapable of understanding it.

Now quit wasting my time fool.
 
JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
Money is Honey !

Saudi will never ban female there, for money.

When females are not allowed in mosques, why are they allowed for Hajj, Umrah with male or without male? Is it not good female should stay in home?
 

