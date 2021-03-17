What's new

Saudi Arabia running out of Patriot missiles

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,633
-9
12,479
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
www.thedrive.com

Saudi Arabia Is Running Out Of Patriot Missiles In Its Conflict With The Houthis

The Saudis need to restock their depleted Patriot Missile arsenal due to constant ballistic missile barrages from Houthi forces in Yemen.
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com

Saudi Arabia Pleads for Missile-Defense Resupply as Its Arsenal Runs Low
www.google.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi Arabia Pleads for Missile-Defense Resupply as Its Arsenal Runs Low

Saudi Arabia’s defense against the Houthi rebels’ drones pits $1 million missiles against $10,000 “flying lawn mowers.” And the Saudis’ arsenal is fast depleting, prompting urgent appeals to the U.S. and Gulf and European allies for a resupply.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
