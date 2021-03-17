Saudi Arabia running out of Patriot missiles

Muhammed45
Oct 2, 2015
Saudi Arabia Is Running Out Of Patriot Missiles In Its Conflict With The Houthis
The Saudis need to restock their depleted Patriot Missile arsenal due to constant ballistic missile barrages from Houthi forces in Yemen.
www.thedrive.com
Saudi Arabia Pleads for Missile-Defense Resupply as Its Arsenal Runs Low
Saudi Arabia’s defense against the Houthi rebels’ drones pits $1 million missiles against $10,000 “flying lawn mowers.” And the Saudis’ arsenal is fast depleting, prompting urgent appeals to the U.S. and Gulf and European allies for a resupply.
www.google.com