Saudi Arabia requests quotation from Nexter for large order of artillery systems and armored vehicles

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
According to a tweet posted by Defense Arab on October 24, French company Nexter Systems has been requested by Saudi Arabia to present a quotation for an impressive amount of artillery systems and military vehicles: 118 towed 105LG 105mm howitzers, 147 CAESAR 6x6 155mm self-propelled howitzers, 112 CAESAR 8x8 155mm armored self-propelled howitzers, and 153 TITUS wheeled armored vehicles.
It is not specified whether all the equipment would actually be ordered, or whether this is a comparative request between the 105LG to be towed by 6x6 Titus, CAESAR 6x6 and CAESAR 8x8 systems (as a reminder, CAESAR stands for Camion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie, Truck Equipped with an ARtillery System). The CAESAR 6x6, and its heavy-duty armored 8x 8 version, continue to attract potential users. Saudi Arabia was the first export customer of this outstanding (a benchmarker, actually), with two orders for 76 units in 2006, and 52 units later.

The Saudi army operates five artillery battalions: the 14th Field Artillery Battalion (155m towed howitzers), the 15th Field Artillery Battalion (MLRS), and the 18th Missile Battalion (MLRS).

dani191

Jul 10, 2017
what is the price?
 
They will be all bought if Nexter offers more TOT than the first time.. the 6x6 Caesars are already made in KSA with TOT..
 
Talks are said to be underway between Saudi Arabia and Britain for the procurement of some variant of the M777 howitzers.



Variants

- M777A1 : can fire Excalibur munition
- M777A2 : can fire Raytheon / Bofors XM982 Excalibur GPS / Inertial Navigation-guided extended-range 155mm projectiles using the Modular Artillery Charge Systems (MACS).
 
why not buy elbit athos?
 
